ASI Robots Acquires Scythe Robotics To Scale Autonomous Landscaping And Industrial Equipment

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) – or ASI Robots as it's also known – has acquired Scythe Robotics, the Colorado-based developer of advanced, commercial-grade autonomous solutions for the landscape industry.

The deal brings Scythe's industry-leading onboard intelligence and proprietary computer vision system, Scythe Sight, to ASI's established product offerings in industrial environments, like construction and agriculture, while further bolstering Scythe's rapidly growing deployments of M.52, its all-electric, autonomous commercial mower.

Jack Morrison, Scythe's cofounder and CEO, says:“With complementary values and missions, both Scythe and ASI build autonomy that shows up every day, in the real world, and delivers labor leverage for customers who can't afford downtime.

“This newly established partnership will multiply our state-of-the-art autonomy's impact across the industries ASI serves. Further, customers mowing with Scythe M.52 today will benefit from ASI's scale, operational maturity, and decades of success in off-road robotics.”

Mel Torrie, ASI CEO, says:“ASI has over 25 years of deploying autonomy where reliability and safety aren't just features but requirements.

“Scythe's AI technology will play a critical role in helping us develop the next generation of autonomous equipment across diverse industrial sectors. Equally important, the team at Scythe maintains a culture in sync with ASI – one that puts people first and strives to develop them – bringing a fresh perspective to our pursuit of those ambitions.

“Scythe's experience fielding nationwide deployments and its best-in-class account management program will help ASI's growth and great customer service in our other verticals.”

Scythe, located in Longmont, CO, was founded in 2018 with the mission to build the tools needed to more sustainably care for our outdoor spaces.

Its electric, autonomous commercial mower, Scythe M.52, achieved its highest productivity yet in 2025, mowing nearly 2 billion square feet for dozens of customers across 30 states.

Scythe and its team will continue to operate as an equipment brand within ASI Landscaping, while Scythe leadership will assume roles within ASI to facilitate technology integration and accelerate both commercial visions. ASI will maintain Scythe's Longmont office alongside its growing footprint in Utah and Texas.