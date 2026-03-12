Dexory Opens 50,000 Sq Ft Nashville HQ To Support US Warehouse Robotics Growth

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Dexory, the warehouse intelligence company behind DexoryView, has opened its US headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. The 50,000 square foot facility in West Nashville will operate as the company's North American dedicated deployment base, development center and live demo environment.

The opening marks the most recent milestone in a sustained period of North American growth for the business. Since establishing its initial US presence, Dexory has closed Series B and Series C funding rounds, launched its next-generation autonomous robot and strengthened its US executive team.

Dexory says the results speak for themselves: a customer base that now includes GXO, Maersk, DHL, NFI, ODW Logistics, Flexport, Iron Mountain, Stellantis and GE Appliances among many others. All leveraging DexoryView for continuous, real-time visibility across their warehouse operations.

Andrei Danescu, co-founder and CEO of Dexory, says:“The US is a critical market for Dexory. This facility reflects our long-term commitment to delivering greater value to customers across North America.

“The region's scale, customer demands and operational complexity push warehouse networks to their limits. That is exactly where Dexory performs best. The more demanding the environment, the more impact our real-time data and actionable insights can deliver.”

Strategically located in Nashville, Dexory is well positioned to serve the rapidly growing number of retailers, 3PLs, manufacturers and distributors across North America that are seeking real-time intelligence without disruption to their existing systems and operations.

Main image courtesy of Modern Materials Handling