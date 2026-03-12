CVS Health Deepens Commitment To Nashville With $120,000 Investment In Cul2vate's“Roots And Roofs” Initiative

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company News

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS ) in collaboration with Elmington Capital and Cul2vate recently announced a further investment of $120,000 in Cul2vate's Roots and Roofs initiative, a program designed to connect affordable, stable housing with food security and workforce development in Nashville, Tennessee.

This latest commitment builds on CVS Health's initial investment in the development of 101 Factory, an affordable housing property that supports individuals and families earning up to 30% to 70% of Area Median Income. Now, CVS Health is expanding on its investment to help ensure residents of 101 Factory and surrounding communities have access to fresh food, workforce training, and the holistic support they need to live healthier lives and reach their full potential.

The Roots and Roofs initiative, powered by Cul2vate, will deliver:

Food distribution via The Ark: Healthy food boxes delivered to residents identified through surveys and signups, in partnership with The Ark in Pegram, Tennessee. Pop-up farmers markets: Seasonal markets at 101 Factory offering farm-grown produce, simple recipes, and nutrition education. You-Pick Farm Day: A summer 2026 event where residents are introduced to the farm, engage in hands-on activities, and fill their own boxes with hand-picked produce at Cul2vate's Buxahatchee Farm. Workforce and life transformation: Training and mentorship for individuals overcoming barriers such as homelessness or incarceration, with employment opportunities on the farm and beyond. Workforce collaboration with CVS Health: Integration with CVS Health's Career Skills Lab and Tennessee Department of Labor programs to support pre-apprenticeship and reentry pathways.

This collaboration further demonstrates CVS Health's commitment to supporting communities across Tennessee. To date, CVS Health has invested more than $36 million in affordable housing across the state, helping to create, preserve and renovate over 2,700 housing units.

“Access to safe, high-quality affordable housing and food stability go hand in hand to impact an individual's overall health and are essential building blocks in fostering a healthy community,” said Keli Savage, Head of Impact Investments at CVS Health.“This initiative is about more than funding; it's about showing up, listening, and helping create lasting change where it's needed most. Through our continued collaboration with Cul2vate, Elmington Capital and local organizations, we're helping to build a foundation for healthier lives and stronger futures.”

Joey Lankford, Executive Director of Cul2vate said,“I'm excited about this partnership specifically because it allows us to connect the dots with the housing, food and education components of our ministry. It gives us a base for connecting local agriculture production and quality food with affordable housing and employment to create a fundamental holistic way to serve our neighbors in need.”

###

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members, and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than 800,000 patients per year. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media Contacts

Rebecca Ferrick

...

