Tandem Global E.V. Announces New Chair And Vice-Chair

MUNICH, Germany, March 12, 2026 - Tandem Global, e.V., the European entity of Tandem Global, a leading NGO working at the intersection of business, climate, water and nature, is pleased to announce the election of Robert Spencer, Global Lead - Strategic Sustainability Advisory of AECOM as Chair, and Dr. Jihane Ball, Lead Sustainability Director, EH&S and Sustainability at Dow, was elected Vice-Chair of the Tandem Global, e.V. Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board supports Tandem Global e.V. by advising on strategic initiatives, member outreach in Europe, and matters of governance and finance. Through its deep expertise and strong regional networks, the Supervisory Board plays a critical role in helping Tandem Global anticipate and respond to European trends that affect corporate sustainability strategies.

“Europe plays a critical role in shaping the global sustainability agenda, and strong leadership is essential as companies navigate this evolving landscape,” said Margaret O'Gorman, CEO of Tandem Global.“Robert and Jihane bring exceptional expertise and strategic perspective to the Supervisory Board, and I look forward to working closely with them as we strengthen Tandem Global's engagement across Europe and support companies in advancing practical solutions for climate, water, and nature.”

Spencer brings more than 25 years' experience in climate, decarbonisation, nature, and the circular economy. He advises boards and executive teams on embedding sustainability into business strategy and infrastructure investment. A recognised convener and thought leader, he brings a sharp focus on resilient, net-positive supply chains and how business can thrive within planetary boundaries.

Ball works across Dow businesses to guide the enterprise's transition to more sustainable business models. She collaborates closely with both Dow Consumer Solutions and Packaging and Specialty Plastics, partner functions, and industry peers to ensure an enabling regulatory framework for cyclics and plastics.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.