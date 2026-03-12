Care@Home 4 Life Announces Strategic Partnership With Brightstar Care® To Deliver Nationwide Premium In-Home Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BrightStar Care's nurse-led, Joint Commission–accredited care model joins forces with the Care@Home GuaranteeTM to ensure seniors can age in the homes they love with the highest standard of support.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care@Home 4 Life, the pioneering company behind the Care@Home GuaranteeTM, is proud to announce that it has finalized a strategic partnership agreement with BrightStar Care, one of the nation's leading providers of in-home care solutions. With over 420 locations across 41 states, more than 15,000 caregivers, and 5,700 registered nurses, BrightStar Care brings unmatched scale, clinical excellence, and a proven nurse-led care model to Care@Home 4 Life's mission of providing innovative financial and care solutions that allow seniors to age in place with independence, comfort, and dignity.

As a trusted partner, BrightStar Care will deliver the hands-on, day-to-day in-home care services covered under the Care@Home ServicesTM policy, including assistance with activities of daily living, medication management, wound care, and around-the-clock support for those who need it. Through this approach, every Care@Home GuaranteeTM client receives personalized, clinically supervised care in the comfort and familiarity of their own home.

This partnership directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges in senior care today: millions of homeowners want to age in place but cannot afford the rising cost of in-home care without selling their home or taking on debt. The Care@Home GuaranteeTM solves it by using home equity to fully pre-pay both unlimited platinum-level home care insurance and a guaranteed lifetime income, with no loans, no debt, and no market risk. With BrightStar Care as its care delivery partner, Care@Home 4 Life can guarantee not only the financial security but also the clinical quality of the care its clients will receive, ensuring that no family has to choose between quality care and the place they call home.

About Care@Home 4 Life

Care@Home 4 Life is dedicated to solving the immense financial challenges of aging in place. Through its flagship Care@Home GuaranteeTM, the company allows seniors to use the equity in their homes to pay for unlimited platinum-level Care@Home ServicesTM and a guaranteed Care@Home IncomeTM for life. With everything prepaid and non-cancellable, and the title securely overseen by a licensed escrow agent, Care@Home 4 Life provides a fully protected guarantee that seniors can maintain their independence, comfort, and dignity in their own homes for the rest of their lives.

About BrightStar Care®

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care has grown to over 420 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, employing more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses. The company provides the full continuum of home care, from companion and personal care to skilled nursing, medical staffing, and senior living solutions. BrightStar Care is a 13-time Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality and is widely recognized as a leader in nurse-led, accredited home care delivery.





