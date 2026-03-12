Cost-Efficient Semiconductor Production Expanding In The Used Semiconductor Equipment Market 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The used semiconductor equipment market is dominated by a mix of global semiconductor equipment distributors and specialized pre-owned machinery firms. Companies are focusing on refurbished lithography, etching, deposition, and inspection systems, as well as certified testing and quality assurance services, to strengthen market presence and ensure reliable performance. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, equipment traceability, refurbishment quality, and integration with existing semiconductor fabrication processes remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving semiconductor resale and pre-owned equipment sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market?

. According to our research, SurplusGLOBAL Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The used semiconductor equipment division of the company, which is directly involved in the used semiconductor equipment market, provides a wide range of refurbished lithography, etching, deposition, and inspection systems, certified testing services, and pre-owned process tools that support reliable semiconductor manufacturing and regulated fabrication environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Used Semiconductor Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the used semiconductor equipment market are SurplusGLOBAL Inc., Lam Research, KLA Corporation, Tokyo Electron (TEL) Ltd., Kokusai Electric Corporation, SUSS MicroTec, Ichor Holding Ltd., Nikon Corp., ASML Holding NV, Axcelis Technologies Inc., Ebara Technologies, Inc. (ETI), Moov Technologies Inc., ClassOne Equipment Inc., PJP TECH, RECIF Technologies SAS, Capovani Brothers Inc., CSI Semiconductor Solutions Ltd., BMI Surplus Inc., Semiconductor Equipment Corp., FabSurplus / SDI (fabsurplus), EquipNet Inc., Bridge Tronic Global Inc., SEMIX Semiconductor Equipment Inc., Nano Master Inc., Synergy Semiconductor Equipment, BidService LLC.

How Concentrated Is The Used Semiconductor Equipment Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent equipment quality standards, compliance with semiconductor manufacturing regulations, precision refurbishment requirements, and the need for reliability in pre-owned semiconductor systems and fabrication environments. Leading players such as SurplusGLOBAL Inc., Lam Research, KLA Corporation, Tokyo Electron (TEL) Ltd., Kokusai Electric Corporation, SUSS MicroTec, Ichor Holding Ltd., Nikon Corp., ASML Holding NV, Axcelis Technologies Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified used semiconductor equipment portfolios, strong OEM and foundry partnerships, global distribution and service networks, and continuous innovation in refurbished lithography, etching, deposition, and inspection systems. As demand for cost-effective, reliable semiconductor tools and compliant fabrication processes grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

o SurplusGLOBAL Inc. (1%)

o Lam Research (1%)

o KLA Corporation (1%)

o Tokyo Electron (TEL) Ltd. (1%)

o Kokusai Electric Corporation (1%)

o SUSS MicroTec (1%)

o Ichor Holding Ltd. (1%)

o Nikon Corp. (1%)

o ASML Holding NV (1%)

o Axcelis Technologies Inc. (0.4%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Used Semiconductor Equipment Market?

. Major raw materials suppliers in the used semiconductor equipment market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., SUMCO Corporation, GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co., Ltd., SOITEC S.A., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Merck KGaA, Entegris, Inc., JSR Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, Kanto Chemical Co., Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Linde plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Resonac Holdings Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Dongjin Semichem Co., Ltd., Sanfu Chemical Co., Ltd., Adeka Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Used Semiconductor Equipment Market?

. Major wholesalers or distributors in the used semiconductor equipment market include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SK hynix Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, onsemi, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Used Semiconductor Equipment Market?

. Major end users in the used semiconductor equipment market include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SK hynix Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation), Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

. AI-Powered Semiconductor Ecosystem Platforms are transforming the used semiconductor equipment market by optimizing supply chains, enhancing sourcing efficiency, and enabling smarter inventory management.

. Example: In February 2025, SurplusGLOBAL Inc. launched SemiMarket, the first AI-powered hybrid marketplace for legacy semiconductor equipment and parts.

. Its integrated digital and physical platform, AI-driven recommendations, and global fulfillment network streamline equipment sourcing, improve transparency, and support efficient refurbishment and recycling of legacy semiconductor components.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

. Advancing Asset Management Systems To Enhance Equipment Lifecycle, Utilization, And Value Optimization

. Leveraging Cost-Effective Gallium Nitride (GaN) Sputtering Targets To Improve Semiconductor Manufacturing Efficiency And Yield

. Expanding Full-Service Digital Marketplaces To Streamline Global Trade Of Used Semiconductor Equipment

. Integrating Portable Semiconductor Testing Devices To Enhance On-Site Evaluation, Reliability, And Operational Efficiency

