WISE MARKETER GROUP ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LEAL HUB TO BRING CLMPTM CERTIFICATION TO SPANISH-SPEAKING MARKETS
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wise Marketer Group (WMG) and LEAL HUB today announced a partnership to bring Loyalty Academy TM programs and CLMPTM (Certified Loyalty Marketing ProfessionalTM) certification to Spanish-speaking markets, beginning with Mexico, Colombia, and Spain.
The partnership aims to accelerate the professionalization of loyalty in these regions by combining a global, standards-based curriculum with local market context. The focus is to help brands embed loyalty as an enterprise growth capability by strengthening governance, measurement discipline, and economic accountability, driving improvements in retention, frequency, and program profitability.
Programs will be delivered in Spanish through a mix of digital and immersive workshops, with in-house options available for companies seeking to upskill and certify cross-functional teams (marketing, CRM, data, product, finance, and operations). CLMPTM certification is a lifetime credential and connects graduates to a global community of more than 1,200 certified professionals across 50+ countries.
Loyalty is no longer a 'nice-to-have'; it's a strategic growth lever,” said Bill Hanifin, CEO of the Wise Marketer Group.“Partnering with LEAL HUB enables us to scale Loyalty AcademyTM in these markets, equipping teams with proven frameworks and local insight to drive measurable business impact.
“Mexico, Colombia, and Spain are entering a new phase of loyalty maturity,” said Alejandro González-Saúl, CEO of LEAL HUB.“Our goal is to help organizations build accountable loyalty capabilities where strategy, economics, and measurement discipline translate into scalable execution and measurable business outcomes.”
The first cohort announcements for Mexico, Colombia, and Spain will be shared in the coming weeks. To learn more or inquire about corporate cohorts, visit LealHub and TheWiseMarketer.
About Wise Marketer Group
Wise Marketer Group (WMG) is an education, advisory, and media company serving as the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry. WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer as the global source of timely, authoritative content featuring news, research, and insights. Loyalty AcademyTM (loyaltyacademy) is owned and operated by WMG and is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing ProfessionalTM (CLMPTM) designation. For more information, visit thewisemarketer and loyaltyacademy.
About LEAL HUB
LEAL HUB is a category leader in loyalty consulting, headquartered in Latin America and serving organizations across the Americas and Europe. The firm helps teams design, measure, and operationalize loyalty programs by connecting strategy to financial and operational modeling, analytics-driven measurement, and hands-on implementation support. LEAL HUB partners with executive and cross-functional leaders to build scalable, profitable loyalty capabilities. Learn more at lealhub.
