Public Statement Regarding Dismissal Of Lawsuit Between BLMGNF And Tides
In 2024, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. (“BLM GNF”) initiated a civil action in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Tides Foundation and Tides Center, alleging breach of contract, fraud, financial mismanagement, and intentional wrongdoing.
Following discussion and discovery, BLM GNF has voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Tides Center and Tides Foundation.
Furthermore, BLM GNF retracts all claims and allegations, including, specifically, of fraud, breach of contract, and financial mismanagement against Tides, and acknowledges that Tides did not engage in any wrongdoing with respect to BLM GNF or any other matters raised in the litigation.
Reference: BLMGNF v Tides Foundation et al, case no. 24STCV11342 (Judge Joseph Lipner).
Foley & Lardner LLP
555 S Flower St, Suite 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2411
Foley & Lardner LLP
555 S Flower St, Suite 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2411
