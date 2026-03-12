GROWNSY Launches The First Detachable Portable Bottle Warmer For One-Step Warming And Direct Feeding

Warm And Feed In One Step

When parents are feeding outside the home, pouring warmed milk into another bottle is often where delays and mess happen. The GROWNSY Portable Bottle Warmer is designed to remove that step.

The device features a detachable bottle design with interchangeable caps, including a nipple cap for direct feeding and a spill-resistant cap for carry. After warming, parents can simply switch the cap and feed directly, no milk transfer needed. For families who prefer sticking with a baby's usual bottle, the container can also be used as a warming cup so milk can be poured into a familiar bottle when needed.

Precise Warming With All-Day Power

When warming milk on the go, parents want two things: speed and confidence that the temperature is right. The warmer features a built-in temperature-sensing probe that continuously monitors milk temperature and helps maintain a consistent warming level. Paired with a transparent bottle design, parents can visually track the warming process in real time instead of relying on guesswork.

Powered by a 100W heating system, the device can bring milk to feeding temperature in about 3–5 minutes, depending on the starting temperature and milk volume, helping shorten the wait during feeding moments.

For longer days out, the warmer is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports up to seven warming sessions per charge, making it easier to manage multiple feeds while away from home. When it's time to recharge, the device uses a fast-charging port and can reach a full charge in approximately 1.5 to 2 hours, allowing parents to quickly prepare for the next outing.



Detachable Design Built for Feeding on the Go

Feeding outside the home often requires gear that is easy to pack, use, and maintain. The warmer's detachable bottle structure allows parents to easily separate the container from the base, making it simpler to handle during both warming and feeding.

The detachable design also adds flexibility during everyday use. Parents can warm milk directly in the container and switch caps for feeding, or remove the bottle and use it as a warming cup when transferring milk to a baby's usual bottle. This modular setup helps adapt to different feeding preferences while keeping the process simple.