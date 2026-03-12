Bitcoin Trades Narrow Range As Resistance Holds Near $71K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin continued to trade in a small range on Wednesday as traders kept their eyes on a major resistance point near $71,400, and analysts indicate that any decisive move above the current price would mark the next significant direction for the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is currently trading around 70,335.18, down 2.13% over the last 24 hours, according to market data. The asset has experienced a mix of moves in recent sessions, though the trend has been short-term, reflecting a balance between buyers and sellers.

Charts Show Bitcoin Consolidating Near Key Levels

TradingView records indicate that Bitcoin is trading around $70,200 following a recovery after hitting new lows of about $66,700. The technical charts show that the cryptocurrency has been trading within a well-established channel, implying that the market has not adopted a strong direction of the bullish and bearish forces.

The indicators of momentum also indicate a neutral view. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at approximately 55 which is generally referred to as a balanced market condition and not the strong upward or downward pressure.

In the meantime, the 50-day moving average of Bitcoin is located at around 71,400 and it is also an important resistance point. Analysts believe that a consistent move above the line would lead to a new wave of bullish activity, and failure to do so will most likely have the asset oscillating in its current range.

Analyst Highlights Bitcoin's Current Consolidation Phase

Ali Martinez, a crypto market analyst, recently emphasized the Bitcoin consolidation stage in a post on the social platform X.

As of now, Bitcoin is in the range of 71,827 to 62,772. According to Martinez, it has been between this range in the past few weeks. The analyst observed that once the markets have been in a long period of consolidation, it seems to become more volatile; when price breaks above resistance or below support.

In the meantime, traders are watching resistance near $71,000–$71,400 and support around $66,000. A break above resistance could signal further gains, while a drop below support could trigger a more significant correction.

Unless these levels are decisively violated, analysts expect the market to remain range-bound as it awaits the next trigger point.

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