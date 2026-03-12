UAE Businesses Continue Operations Across Sectors Despite Regional Tensions

Businesses across the UAE continue to operate and sustain key economic activity despite current regional developments, with the private sector playing a pivotal role in supporting the country's economic growth, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said on Thursday.

The statement comes as Iran's missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf countries in recent weeks have raised regional tensions.

The ministry said companies across sectors are maintaining services, implementing projects, sustaining construction activity and keeping supply chains running across the country. Firms continue to operate and maintain regular business activity, supported by flexible work systems that help ensure continuity of services.

Businesses are also adopting digital and technological solutions to improve efficiency and service delivery, MoHRE said.

A range of work permits available in the UAE supports labour market flexibility and helps companies continue operations.

These include the temporary work permit, which allows a worker to be employed by an establishment for a specific period to complete temporary work, and the mission work permit, issued for a short-term task or project.

Other options include the part-time work permit, which enables a worker to work for more than one employer for fewer than full-time hours, the flexible work permit, which allows hourly or project-based work across multiple establishments without a permanent contract with a single employer, and the work permit for residents sponsored by their families, which enables family-sponsored residents to work in the private sector.

MoHRE said the UAE labour market continues to demonstrate stability despite current regional developments.

The ministry added that the country's digital infrastructure also supports labour market operations by allowing employers and employees to complete transactions through government platforms.

MoHRE is also carrying out field visits to workplaces and worker accommodations across the UAE to ensure establishments comply with safety standards.

During these visits, officials are raising awareness among site supervisors, accommodation supervisors and workers about steps to follow in response to alerts issued by the relevant authorities.

Recent MoHRE data shows that the UAE labour market recorded strong growth between 2021 and 2025.

The workforce grew by 101.76 per cent, skilled labour increased by 49.92 per cent and the number of companies operating in the market rose by 45.76 per cent.

The UAE also ranked first globally across several competitiveness indicators in 2025, including employment growth, employment rate, working hours, low labour disputes, availability of senior specialised managers, availability of international experience and workforce growth.

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