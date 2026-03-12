Demand For Cargo Transported Through Azerbaijan Is Growing, Says President Aliyev
The head of state noted:“Today, we are an indispensable partner with respect to the East-West and North-South corridors. All construction projects on Azerbaijani territory are fully completed. The demand for cargo going through Azerbaijan is growing, and we provide a critical transit for many countries to the east and to the west of Azerbaijan.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment