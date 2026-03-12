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Demand For Cargo Transported Through Azerbaijan Is Growing, Says President Aliyev

Demand For Cargo Transported Through Azerbaijan Is Growing, Says President Aliyev


2026-03-12 07:47:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Conflicts lead to the disruption of traditional transportation routes, creating enormous difficulties for people, countries, economies, and supply chains. When connectivity is broken, the majority of the international community finds itself in a very difficult situation,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state noted:“Today, we are an indispensable partner with respect to the East-West and North-South corridors. All construction projects on Azerbaijani territory are fully completed. The demand for cargo going through Azerbaijan is growing, and we provide a critical transit for many countries to the east and to the west of Azerbaijan.”

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