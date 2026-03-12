Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lauren Johnston

Lauren Johnston


2026-03-12 07:13:47
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, China Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Lauren Johnston is an Affiliated Senior Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs and a Senior Researcher at the AustChina Institute in Australia. Her work focuses on the economics and political economy of China–Africa relations, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the implications of population ageing for China's economy. She has published widely on these subjects. Dr Johnston has held positions at the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, Beijing Foreign Studies University, and the World Bank, and served as an ODI Fellow in the Ministry of Development and Economic Planning of Sierra Leone.

Experience
  • –present Senior Researcher, South African Institute of International Affairs

The Conversation

MENAFN12032026000199003603ID1110851730



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search