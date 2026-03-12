Associate Professor, China Studies Centre, University of Sydney

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Dr Lauren Johnston is an Affiliated Senior Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs and a Senior Researcher at the AustChina Institute in Australia. Her work focuses on the economics and political economy of China–Africa relations, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the implications of population ageing for China's economy. She has published widely on these subjects. Dr Johnston has held positions at the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, Beijing Foreign Studies University, and the World Bank, and served as an ODI Fellow in the Ministry of Development and Economic Planning of Sierra Leone.

–present Senior Researcher, South African Institute of International Affairs

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