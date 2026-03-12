Brazil's Yduqs Beats EBITDA Estimates Despite Profit Dip

Yduqs, one of Brazil's largest private education groups, reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 11, delivering a mixed picture: strong operating momentum underneath a headline profit decline driven by one-off charges. The company operates under the Estácio, Ibmec, Idomed, Wyden, and Damásio brands, and is a key education sector stock covered by The Rio Times' Latin American financial news.

Adjusted net income came in at R$60.2 million ($11.6M), down 2.5% year-on-year but comfortably above the LSEG analyst consensus of R$51 million. On a GAAP basis, the company swung to a loss of R$49.5 million, driven by R$97.1 million in non-recurring charges related to faculty and administrative restructuring, contract penalties, and asset impairments.

The company noted that stripping out provisions for disengaged freshmen and the migration of students from private financing programs, adjusted profit would have grown 29.4% in the quarter. Shares of YDUQ3 traded at R$12.19 on the day of the release, well below the average 12-month analyst price target of R$18.50.

The premium segment - anchored by Idomed's 18 medical schools and Ibmec's business programs - was the standout growth engine. Premium revenue rose an estimated 19% year-on-year while campus-based and digital revenues declined roughly 3% and 2%, respectively. Ibmec's graduate programs were particularly strong, with postgraduate revenue jumping 34% in full-year 2025.

Idomed benefited from two tailwinds: the natural maturation of medical courses toward their full six-year cycle and the government's increase of the FIES cap to R$13,000 ($2,515) per month, which broadened the addressable pool of funded medical students. Idomed now offers more than 2,000 annual intake slots across its network.

Adjusted EBITDA of R$458.9 million ($88.8M) grew 16.1%, with the margin expanding four full percentage points to 35.2%. The margin improvement reflected disciplined cost control in selling and marketing expenses, lower provisions for doubtful accounts, and the mix shift toward higher-margin premium programs.

Reported EBITDA - before stripping out the R$97.1 million in non-recurring items - was R$361.8 million ($70M), essentially flat year-on-year, with the margin at 27.7%, down 0.8 percentage points. The gap between reported and adjusted figures underscores the scale of the restructuring effort still underway.

The net financial result widened to a loss of R$199.6 million ($38.6M) in 4Q25 from R$162.3 million a year earlier, reflecting Brazil's elevated Selic rate and the migration costs associated with transitioning students off private financing products. This interest-rate headwind was the primary factor compressing adjusted net income despite the robust EBITDA growth.

Net revenue reached R$1.3 billion ($252M) in the fourth quarter, a 3% annual increase. Full-year 2025 revenue totaled R$5.52 billion ($1.07B), up 3.2%. The total student base grew 4.3% to 1.38 million, though the top-line expansion was partly limited by changes in collection policies and a tuition-waiver program for a subset of new enrollees.

The revenue mix continued to shift toward premium: Idomed and Ibmec commanded significantly higher per-student revenue than the Estácio mass-market and digital programs, and their growing share in the student base disproportionately lifted consolidated profitability.

Free cash flow for full-year 2025 reached R$1.05 billion ($203M), while cash flow to equity - the company's preferred measure, excluding M&A, dividends, buybacks, and debt amortizations - hit R$500 million ($97M), at the low end of the R$500–600 million guidance range.

Net debt-to-EBITDA closed the year at 1.46x, down from 1.52x at the end of 3Q25 and approximately 1.6x a year earlier. The deleveraging trajectory positions the company to potentially increase shareholder distributions or pursue strategic acquisitions in 2026.

Yduqs maintained its multi-year guidance through 2030, targeting adjusted earnings per share of R$1.70–R$2.00 and cash flow to equity of R$500–600 million for the 2025 cycle. The full-year 2025 results landed at the lower bound of the FCFE range, confirming the guidance framework.

The company highlighted the FIES cap increase to R$13,000 per month as a structural catalyst for Idomed enrollment growth, while Ibmec's postgraduate expansion - with revenue up 34% in the year - was positioned as a key margin enhancer going forward.

Management flagged that the large non-recurring charges in 4Q25 were primarily tied to faculty restructuring and asset impairments, suggesting a front-loading of costs that should reduce the drag on reported results in subsequent quarters.

The 1Q26 intake cycle will be critical - this is the enrollment-heavy quarter that drives the full-year revenue trajectory. Investors will be watching whether the freshman provision and tuition-waiver program continue to weigh on reported revenue, or whether the premium mix shift accelerates enough to offset the mass-market softness.

Interest rate sensitivity remains the dominant bottom-line risk. With Selic at 15%, each 100 basis points of reduction directly benefits Yduqs through lower debt-service costs. Consensus expectations for rate cuts beginning in mid-2026 could provide a meaningful earnings tailwind if realized.

Analyst sentiment is broadly constructive: BTG Pactua carries a buy rating with a R$23 ($4.45) target, JPMorgan at buy with R$20 ($3.87), and the consensus average sits at R$18.50 ($3.58) - all implying more than 50% upside from the current R$12 level. However, JPMorgan recently cautioned that revenue growth may lag competitors like Cogna in 2026, estimating 5% top-line expansion versus 12% for its peer.