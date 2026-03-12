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We Are Investing Largely In Wind And Solar Power, Says Azerbaijani President

We Are Investing Largely In Wind And Solar Power, Says Azerbaijani President


2026-03-12 04:50:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Another area of our energy cooperation and partnership is renewables, which has great potential,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the European Council António Costa.

“We are investing largely into wind, solar, and hydropower,” the head of state added.

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AzerNews

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