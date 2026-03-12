Dubai's Shared Housing Law: Up To Dh500,000 Fines, Permits, Rules Explained

Dubai's new law regulating shared housing introduces a number of practical changes for property owners, operators and residents - from permit requirements and leasing rules to safety standards and penalties for violations. It aims to prevent overcrowding and informal housing, address building and land use violations, and promote fair rental practices.

Last year, Dubai authorities had cracked down on partitioned rooms in residential buildings across densely populated areas, warning that such unapproved structural modifications can pose safety risks and lead to overcrowding.

To help readers understand what the new regulation means in practice, here is a simple breakdown of the key provisions of Law No. (4) of 2026, including who can lease shared housing units, whether tenants can sublease rooms, what standards units must meet, the fines for violations and how long owners and operators have to comply.

Do owners need a permit to offer shared housing in Dubai?

Yes. The law prohibits any person or entity from allocating a residential unit for shared housing without obtaining a permit.

Permits will be issued and renewed according to rules set by the Director General of Dubai Municipality, in coordination with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and other relevant authorities.

How long are shared housing permits valid?

Permits are valid for one year and may be renewed for similar periods.

At the request of the owner, a two-year permit may also be issued. Renewal applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the permit expires.

What requirements must shared housing units meet?

Units designated for shared housing must comply with a range of technical and safety standards, including:

Building standards Maximum occupancy limits Minimum space allocation per resident Provision of required shared facilities.

They must also meet safety requirements related to health, fire protection, sanitation, security and electrical systems.

Who is allowed to lease shared housing units?

Under the law, only the property owner or an authorised establishment may lease a shared housing unit.

Leasing may take place:

Directly by the owner Through an establishment managing the unit on the owner's behalf Through an establishment that leases the unit from the owner and subleases it to tenants.

Can tenants sublease shared housing units?

No. The law explicitly prohibits tenants or other parties from subleasing any part of a shared housing unit.

Does the law regulate how shared housing is advertised?

Yes. The law also sets out the obligations of landlords and tenants, along with rules governing the promotion and advertising of shared housing units.

What penalties apply if the law is violated?

Violations may result in fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.

If a violation is repeated within one year, the fine will be doubled, up to a maximum of Dh1 million.

Can authorities take action beyond fines?

Yes. The Dubai Land Department may impose additional measures, including:

Suspending the activity for up to six months Cancelling the permit Revoking the commercial licence Disconnecting public services until the violation is corrected Ordering the eviction of units that fail to meet permit requirements.

How long do owners and operators have to comply with the new law?

Owners of units used for shared housing, as well as establishments operating such units in Dubai, including those in private development zones and free zones, must bring their units and operations into compliance within one year of the law taking effect.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality may grant a one-time extension if required.

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