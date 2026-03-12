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Qatar Denounces Iranian Strikes as Sovereignty Violation
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Cabinet condemned Iranian attacks on Wednesday, describing them as a “blatant violation” of the country’s sovereignty and of the principles of good neighborliness, and cautioned that serious consequences could follow.
In a statement carried by a news outlet, the Cabinet labeled the Iranian strikes “unjustified” and called for “the immediate cessation of any escalatory actions and intensified diplomacy to contain the crisis and preserve regional security.”
The statement also affirmed that Qatar “will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and security and protect its people, residents and national interests.”
The warning comes amid rising regional tensions that began after Israel and the US launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing over 1,200 people and injuring roughly 10,000. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets.
In a statement carried by a news outlet, the Cabinet labeled the Iranian strikes “unjustified” and called for “the immediate cessation of any escalatory actions and intensified diplomacy to contain the crisis and preserve regional security.”
The statement also affirmed that Qatar “will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and security and protect its people, residents and national interests.”
The warning comes amid rising regional tensions that began after Israel and the US launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing over 1,200 people and injuring roughly 10,000. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets.
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