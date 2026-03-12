403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tehran Mayor Reports Extensive US-Israeli Strikes in Iran
(MENAFN) Tehran’s mayor, Alireza Zakani, stated on Thursday that around 9,000 locations were struck during the first 10 days of the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. His remarks were broadcast by state television, according to reports.
Zakani also compared the current situation to a previous period of fighting, noting that during the 12-day conflict in June 2025, approximately 1,450 sites across Iran were targeted.
He explained that municipal authorities in Tehran are currently engaged in extensive cleanup efforts, with crews working to remove large amounts of debris caused by the strikes.
The present escalation began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran. Iranian officials say the strikes have resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and left over 10,000 people injured. Among those killed, according to Iranian authorities, was the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reports also recall that Israel and the United States conducted similar military actions against Iran in June of last year while negotiations between Washington and Tehran were underway. Those talks were being facilitated by Oman at the time.
Zakani also compared the current situation to a previous period of fighting, noting that during the 12-day conflict in June 2025, approximately 1,450 sites across Iran were targeted.
He explained that municipal authorities in Tehran are currently engaged in extensive cleanup efforts, with crews working to remove large amounts of debris caused by the strikes.
The present escalation began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran. Iranian officials say the strikes have resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and left over 10,000 people injured. Among those killed, according to Iranian authorities, was the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reports also recall that Israel and the United States conducted similar military actions against Iran in June of last year while negotiations between Washington and Tehran were underway. Those talks were being facilitated by Oman at the time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment