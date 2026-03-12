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Craig Dalton

Craig Dalton


2026-03-12 01:03:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Musical Theatre, Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University
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Craig Dalton is a conductor, pianist and academic residing on the unceded land of the Whadjuk people. He is Course Coordinator of the Bachelor of Arts (Music Theatre) at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Musical Theatre, Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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