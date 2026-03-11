No Need To Panic: PM On Energy Crisis

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people not to panic amid concerns over LPG supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying the government will safeguard India's interests and ensure stability in the country's energy supply chain.

Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the geopolitical tensions in West Asia have affected the global energy supply chain but appealed to citizens to rely only on verified information and avoid rumours.

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“I would like to appeal to people to spread only correct and verified information,” the Prime Minister said, referring to concerns over LPG supplies.

He said the conflict in the region has impacted energy markets worldwide, but assured that the government remains committed to protecting the interests of the country.

“Today I want to speak to the people about the conflict in West Asia. It has affected the whole world's energy supply chain. We believe in the ideology of India first. There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours,” Modi said.

He said India has successfully handled crises in the past and expressed confidence that the country would navigate the present situation as well.

“During the Covid pandemic, 140 crore Indians showed the world how mature our nation is. I am confident that as a nation we will successfully deal with every situation,” he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks came amid concerns over a short supply of commercial LPG, which has reportedly affected the hotel and hospitality sector in several parts of the country. The situation has also triggered fears of a possible rise in petrol and diesel prices in the coming days.

Later in his address, Modi targeted the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of corruption, dynasty politics and failing to fulfil promises made to the people.

He said the people of the state want a government that works for every family rather than one centred around a single political family.

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“In DMK rule, everything starts and ends with one family,” Modi alleged, claiming that people of Tamil Nadu were looking for change.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also inaugurated development projects worth about ₹5,650 crore in the state, saying the initiatives would generate employment opportunities and boost infrastructure development.