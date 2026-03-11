Vention Launches GRIIP Physical AI Pipeline For Autonomous Robot Cells

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Vention, the company behind the AI-powered software and hardware platform for automation and robotics, has announced the launch of GRIIP (Generalized Robotic Industrial Intelligence Pipeline), an end-to-end physical AI pipeline that enables deployment of autonomous robot cells in highly unstructured manufacturing environments.

GRIIP represents a fundamental shift from task-specific robotics to generalized intelligence that scales across applications.

The GRIIP pipeline: End-to-end intelligence

GRIIP delivers a unified pipeline from perception to motion by integrating Vention's proprietary models with Nvidia Isaac open models, specifically Nvidia FoundationStereo for stereo matching, and Nvidia FoundationPose for pose estimation.

The pipeline automatically handles scene digitalization and calibration, object detection and segmentation, 6DOF pose estimation, grasp point evaluation, and collision-free path planning, adapting to actual conditions without manual configuration.

The architecture continuously evolves by leveraging the latest physical AI models, improving performance over time without hardware upgrades or manual intervention. Users can update their AI stack via over-the-air updates through MachineMotion AI either via WiFi or built-in LTE connectivity.

Production-ready performance and proven reliability

GRIIP delivers production-grade results with validated performance:

Consistently reliable pick performance in 24/7 lights-out operation over three months Cycle times up to five parts per minute are maintained without degradation Sub-millimeter pose estimation accuracy CAD-to-pick setup in 15 minutes, with full deployment in under two days Adaptive performance across part geometries and material properties, including surface texture, transparency, and environmental variation Unlike previous generation physical AI models, GRIIP maintains peak performance throughout operation without degrading The physical AI pipeline works out of the box with no training data or custom datasets, enabling manufacturers to deploy new robot cells and add new parts without programming

Scaling automation beyond single tasks

GRIIP deploys the same technology across multiple tasks and use cases within a factory, including bin picking, machine tending, conveyor pick-and-place, kitting, depalletizing, and sanding.

Running on Vention's MachineMotion AI controller, powered by Nvidia Jetson, GRIIP can convert existing traditionally programmed robotic applications to autonomous operations. This enables faster project delivery, higher ROI, and a clear upgrade path for automation infrastructure.

Availability and enterprise adoption

Vention is currently scaling its client demonstration program, working with enterprise clients evaluating the technology for deployment in 2026.