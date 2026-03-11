C...For Construction Chemicals, A Saint-Gobain Podcast
Additives and other construction chemicals help to improve the performance of materials and solutions by giving them additional properties, such as mechanical resistance, impermeability, durability, and easy implementation. This market, estimated to be worth €100 billion globally, is in constant growth. What role does it play in reducing the carbon footprint of buildings today and in the future? Let's find out.Listen here, C...for Construction chemicals, a Saint-Gobain Podcast
About Saint-Gobain
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services adapted to the residential, non-residential and infrastructure markets. Its integrated and innovative solutions provide sustainability, performance and well-being for its customers. The Group is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.
€46.5 billion in sales in 2025
162,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050
For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit and follow us on X @saintgobain
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