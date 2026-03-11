Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Launch Automatic Gas Switchover Systems And Fully Automatic Gas Cabinets For Ultra-High Purity Gas Delivery

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"Jewellok automatic gas switchover system and fully automatic gas cabinets"Shenzhen Jewellok Technology has launched advanced automatic gas switchover systems and fully automatic gas cabinets (JW-300-GC) for ultra-high purity industries. These PLC-controlled 316L stainless steel systems ensure uninterrupted gas flow, automated purging, and maximum safety with ±1% pressure stability, supporting critical semiconductor and biotech manufacturing processes globally.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Shenzhen Jewellok Technology, a global leader in high-purity fluid control solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its latest generation of Automatic Gas Switchover Systems and Fully Automatic Gas Cabinets. Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of the semiconductor, biotechnology, and laboratory research industries, these systems provide an uncompromising standard of safety, purity, and operational continuity.

As industries move toward greater automation, the need for uninterrupted gas delivery is critical. Jewellok's new Automatic Gas Changeover Manifolds address this by eliminating the risks associated with manual cylinder transitions. Built from electropolished 316L stainless steel, these systems utilize a sophisticated pressure-sensing mechanism that automatically switches from a depleted primary source to a reserve cylinder. This ensures a seamless flow of gas with output pressure fluctuations maintained at a remarkable ±1%, protecting sensitive downstream processes from pressure surges or supply gaps.

For facilities handling hazardous, flammable, or ultra-high purity (UHP) gases, Jewellok introduces the JW-300-GC Fully Automatic Gas Cabinet. This flagship system serves as a comprehensive safety enclosure that automates the entire gas delivery lifecycle. Featuring a PLC-controlled 10-inch color touch screen, the cabinet manages complex sequences-including automated purging and vacuum venturi cycles-reducing the risk of human error and exposure to toxic substances.

“Our goal is to provide 'set-and-forget' reliability for the world's most demanding technical environments,” said James Yuan,a spokesperson for Jewellok Technology.“By integrating advanced digital monitoring with superior metallurgy, we are helping our partners minimize downtime and maximize safety in their gas distribution infrastructure.”

The Jewellok systems are designed for extreme durability and precision, featuring:



Leakage Prevention: Metal-to-metal diaphragm seals and VCR face-seal connections ensure a leak-proof environment for inlet pressures up to 3,000 psi.

Enhanced Safety: Integrated explosion-proof self-locking doors, remote emergency cut-offs, and negative pressure alarms.

Contamination Control: Multi-stage filtration reaching 0.003μm downstream, essential for sub-micron semiconductor manufacturing. Environmental Versatility: Fully operational in temperature ranges from -40°C to +74°C, making them suitable for diverse global climates.



With these advancements, Jewellok Technology reaffirms its commitment to innovation in the gas handling sector. The new product line is now available for global distribution, offering customizable configurations for single or double-bottle setups and specialized heating jackets for temperature-sensitive gases.

About Shenzhen Jewellok Technology:

Based in Shenzhen, Jewellok Technology is a premier manufacturer specializing in ultra-high purity gas delivery equipment. Their product portfolio includes pressure regulators, pipe fittings, valves, and fully automated gas management systems designed to support the global evolution of high-tech manufacturing and scientific research.

Jewellok specialise in CDS and CDM systems for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries, providing VMB gas cabinet and BSGS gas cabinet with precision-engineered valves and regulators. Our electropolished 316L solutions ensure contamination-free delivery of hazardous chemicals, enhancing safety and production efficiency in advanced manufacturing.

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