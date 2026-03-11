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NBIS Stock Rockets 10% Today What's The $2B Nvidia Connection?

NBIS Stock Rockets 10% Today What's The $2B Nvidia Connection?


2026-03-11 09:00:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) to build advanced hyperscale cloud infrastructure designed for artificial intelligence workloads. 

As part of the agreement, Nvidia plans to invest $2 billion in Nebius, boosting the company's technical capabilities and AI-focused cloud platform.

“Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era, fully integrated from silicon to software and powered by NVIDIA's next-generation accelerated compute.”

-Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA

Following the update, Nebius stock traded over 8% higher in Wednesday's premarket. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

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AsiaNet News

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