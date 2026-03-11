TSSI Stock Just Shot Up 17% Today Q4 Profit Margin Jumps 57% On AI Infra Demand
TSS Inc. (TSSI) on Wednesday reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2025, driven by rising demand for AI systems integration.
The company posted fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue of $60.9 million, representing a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase with an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41. Both metrics surpassed the analysts' consensus estimates of $38.91 million and $0.01, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data. Gross profit climbed 57% YoY to $11.3 million.
"Systems integration rack volumes at our new Georgetown facility came online mid-year and ramped in the fourth quarter, positioning the company for solid growth in 2026.”
-Darryll Dewan, CEO, TSS
Following the earnings, TSS stock traded over 17% higher in Wednesday's premarket.
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