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Lavrov Holds Talks with Iranian, Saudi Counterparts
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged in discussions on Tuesday regarding the evolving situation in the Middle East with his Iranian and Saudi counterparts.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry following Lavrov’s conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the state of affairs "sharply deteriorated as a result of the unprovoked aggression of the US and Israel against Iran."
The readout added that "Sergey Lavrov reiterated the principled position in favor of the swift de-escalation and return of the situation to the path of political-diplomatic settlement, which the Russian side is consistently ready to facilitate, with due regard for the security interests of Iran and its neighbors in the region."
Later on the same day, Lavrov also held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. Both parties underscored the significance of "immediately ceasing all military action and abandoning the use of force to resolve the conflict," according to the ministry.
The ministry further noted that "both sides expressed the need to consolidate the efforts of the international community in order to quickly reduce military and political tensions and prevent further deterioration of the situation in the Middle East."
These discussions occurred one day after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry following Lavrov’s conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the state of affairs "sharply deteriorated as a result of the unprovoked aggression of the US and Israel against Iran."
The readout added that "Sergey Lavrov reiterated the principled position in favor of the swift de-escalation and return of the situation to the path of political-diplomatic settlement, which the Russian side is consistently ready to facilitate, with due regard for the security interests of Iran and its neighbors in the region."
Later on the same day, Lavrov also held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. Both parties underscored the significance of "immediately ceasing all military action and abandoning the use of force to resolve the conflict," according to the ministry.
The ministry further noted that "both sides expressed the need to consolidate the efforts of the international community in order to quickly reduce military and political tensions and prevent further deterioration of the situation in the Middle East."
These discussions occurred one day after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.
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