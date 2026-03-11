​​Solana Price Outlook: SOL Recovery Stalls Below $90 Resistance

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Solana recovery takes a breather

​So far this week, Solana (SOL) experienced a volatile but ultimately stabilising few days, with price movements reflecting a mix of technical rebounds, shifting trader positioning and renewed attention on network activity.

​After falling sharply in the previous sessions, SOL began the week attempting to rebuild momentum, mirroring the broader recovery seen across major cryptocurrencies but with the higher volatility typical of large-cap altcoins.

​Momentum shifted on Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market turned constructive. Solana participated in the rally alongside Bitcoin and Ether, rising quickly from recent lows as traders rotated back into high-beta digital assets. Because SOL historically reacts more aggressively to changes in market sentiment, the move higher unfolded quickly, with short covering adding additional fuel to the advance.

​Derivatives positioning again played a notable role. Prior to the rebound, funding rates had turned neutral or slightly negative as traders bet that the earlier decline would continue. When prices began to rise, these bearish bets were squeezed. Short positions were forced to unwind and stop-losses were triggered on the upside, accelerating the rally beyond what spot demand alone would likely have achieved. This dynamic helped SOL climb back towards the middle of its recent trading range.

​Despite the rally, the advance encountered resistance mid-week as fears of a protracted war in the Middle East spread once more. As prices approached previous technical levels where selling had emerged before, momentum slowed and profit-taking began to appear. Traders who had accumulated SOL near the recent lows used the recovery as an opportunity to realise gains, causing the rally to stall temporarily and leading to the period of sideways consolidation that is currently taking place.

​On-chain indicators offered a somewhat steadier picture beneath the volatile price action. Network activity across Solana-based decentralised exchanges and applications showed signs of stabilisation after earlier declines, while validator participation and staking levels remained broadly consistent. These structural metrics suggested that the week's sharp swings were driven more by risk-off and then on sentiment, market positioning and technical factors than by any meaningful deterioration in the network's fundamentals.

​Institutional engagement around Solana also remained measured. While there have been ongoing discussions in the market around potential investment vehicles linked to high-throughput blockchain ecosystems, flows into SOL-related products have been relatively modest compared with those seen in Bitcoin. Nonetheless, Solana continues to feature prominently in portfolio discussions among digital asset funds focused on smart-contract infrastructure, helping sustain underlying interest.

​By the beginning of the week, Solana had stabilised after last week's volatility, trading within a narrower range as the market digested the rebound. The ability to recover from recent lows without triggering another wave of forced liquidations has been an encouraging sign for traders watching whether the earlier correction has largely reset speculative positioning.

​Looking ahead, Solana's next directional move will likely depend on whether buyers can push the token decisively above nearby resistance levels. A sustained break higher could reignite momentum and allow SOL to extend its recovery alongside broader crypto strength. Conversely, repeated rejection at resistance may keep the asset confined to a consolidation phase while traders await a clearer catalyst for the next trend.

​Solana bullish scenario:

​While Sunday's low at $80.30 underpins, a recovery towards the $91.20 - $94.01 resistance area may unfold. If bettered, the late January low at $96.94 may be reached too.

​Solana bearish scenario:

​As long as SOL remains below its 10 March high at $88.77, another down leg may be seen. A fall through Sunday's low at $80.29 may lead to the $77.17 - $75.68 region being revisited. Below it lies the early February low at $67.70.

​​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 8 March low at $80.30.

​​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while below the 4 March high at $94.01 but above the $67.70 early February low.

Solana daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

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