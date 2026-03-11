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Israel Murders Thirty-Four People in Lebanon

Israel Murders Thirty-Four People in Lebanon


2026-03-11 06:41:10
(MENAFN) Since dawn Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon have murdered at least 34 people and injured dozens more, according to Lebanese media.

In Tamnine el-Tahta, Baalbek, an Israeli airstrike hit a building housing a Syrian family, killing 10 and injuring five, the state news agency NNA reported. In Nabatieh, one person was killed in a drone strike on Mahmoud Faqih Street, and three more died when another drone strike hit a car in Saf al-Hawa, Bint Jbeil.

Additional casualties occurred in the Tyre district, where an airstrike in Hanouiyeh killed three people, including a paramedic. In Al-Housh, one person was killed and eight injured, and in Qana, successive strikes killed five and injured five others. Sharqiya lost three young men to a house strike, Kfartabnit lost one paramedic, and Chehabiyeh saw six killed and seven injured.

An Israeli strike also targeted a residential apartment in Aicha Bakkar, Beirut, but casualty numbers are not yet available.

The attacks signal a sharp escalation in Israeli military operations across Lebanon amid growing regional tensions.

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