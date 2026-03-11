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Contrivian Expands Multi-Constellation Connectivity with Amazon Leo for Government
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Contrivian signs agreement as an authorized reseller of Amazon Leo
for mission-critical applications and services.
San Francisco, CA – Mar. 11, 2026 – Contrivian, a technology company providing intelligent mission-critical connectivity, has signed an agreement as an authorized reseller with Amazon Leo to deliver resilient, high-performance connectivity for state and local agencies in the United States. The agreement expands Contrivian’s multi-modal connectivity solutions to deliver reliable networking that can support mission-critical applications and services.
Contrivian combines low Earth orbit technology with its proprietary Lighthouse performance optimization technology and NorthStar lifecycle management solution to deliver intelligent, software-defined multi-constellation connectivity. This eliminates the need for failover across networking technologies as well as across satellite constellations, with no disruption to applications or end users.
“We aren’t just providing satellite connectivity. We’re enabling mission-critical applications and services on a global scale. We’re providing software-enabled connectivity that is intelligently integrated, continuously monitored, and managed as part of a unified operational model,” said Grant Kirkwood, CEO of Contrivian. “Our agreement with Amazon Leo strengthens that architecture. It reflects how resilient networks must now be designed. It adds true diversity at the satellite layer and gives our customers greater control, greater performance stability, and greater assurance when failure is not an option.”
Contrivian engineers, orchestrates, and manages mission-critical connectivity for organizations that operate in environments where downtime carries operational, financial, or safety risk. The company integrates fiber, broadband, LTE/5G, and low Earth orbit satellite into a single, performance-driven architecture.
“Amazon Leo is developing the world’s most advanced satellite communication network. Through this agreement with Contrivian, we will provide essential connectivity to state and local government agencies, enabling them to stay connected and share vital information, even in isolated areas or during service disruptions,” said Carolyn Cuppernull, Business Development at Amazon Leo for Government.
Contrivian serves public sector agencies, healthcare providers, energy operators, financial institutions, and other critical industries. It designs, deploys, monitors, and supports connectivity across fixed sites, remote facilities, and mobile operations worldwide. The company continues to invest in advanced satellite orchestration capabilities as the global low Earth orbit ecosystem evolves.
About Amazon Leo
Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Its mission is to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers beyond the reach of existing networks, from individual households and small businesses to large enterprise and government customers and anyone in between. Amazon Leo is powered by an initial constellation of more than 3,000 satellites, connected to a secure, global network of ground gateway antennas and dedicated fiber, and includes a lineup of compact, high-performance customer terminals – Amazon Leo Nano, Amazon Leo Pro, and Amazon Leo Ultra – that communicate with satellites passing overhead. The entire system is designed and operated in-house at Amazon and aims to connect tens of millions of customers around the world.
for mission-critical applications and services.
San Francisco, CA – Mar. 11, 2026 – Contrivian, a technology company providing intelligent mission-critical connectivity, has signed an agreement as an authorized reseller with Amazon Leo to deliver resilient, high-performance connectivity for state and local agencies in the United States. The agreement expands Contrivian’s multi-modal connectivity solutions to deliver reliable networking that can support mission-critical applications and services.
Contrivian combines low Earth orbit technology with its proprietary Lighthouse performance optimization technology and NorthStar lifecycle management solution to deliver intelligent, software-defined multi-constellation connectivity. This eliminates the need for failover across networking technologies as well as across satellite constellations, with no disruption to applications or end users.
“We aren’t just providing satellite connectivity. We’re enabling mission-critical applications and services on a global scale. We’re providing software-enabled connectivity that is intelligently integrated, continuously monitored, and managed as part of a unified operational model,” said Grant Kirkwood, CEO of Contrivian. “Our agreement with Amazon Leo strengthens that architecture. It reflects how resilient networks must now be designed. It adds true diversity at the satellite layer and gives our customers greater control, greater performance stability, and greater assurance when failure is not an option.”
Contrivian engineers, orchestrates, and manages mission-critical connectivity for organizations that operate in environments where downtime carries operational, financial, or safety risk. The company integrates fiber, broadband, LTE/5G, and low Earth orbit satellite into a single, performance-driven architecture.
“Amazon Leo is developing the world’s most advanced satellite communication network. Through this agreement with Contrivian, we will provide essential connectivity to state and local government agencies, enabling them to stay connected and share vital information, even in isolated areas or during service disruptions,” said Carolyn Cuppernull, Business Development at Amazon Leo for Government.
Contrivian serves public sector agencies, healthcare providers, energy operators, financial institutions, and other critical industries. It designs, deploys, monitors, and supports connectivity across fixed sites, remote facilities, and mobile operations worldwide. The company continues to invest in advanced satellite orchestration capabilities as the global low Earth orbit ecosystem evolves.
About Amazon Leo
Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Its mission is to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers beyond the reach of existing networks, from individual households and small businesses to large enterprise and government customers and anyone in between. Amazon Leo is powered by an initial constellation of more than 3,000 satellites, connected to a secure, global network of ground gateway antennas and dedicated fiber, and includes a lineup of compact, high-performance customer terminals – Amazon Leo Nano, Amazon Leo Pro, and Amazon Leo Ultra – that communicate with satellites passing overhead. The entire system is designed and operated in-house at Amazon and aims to connect tens of millions of customers around the world.
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