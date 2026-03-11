403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TownX partners with Regeny to operate 29 EV charging spots in a single tower
(MENAFN- Keelcomms) Dubai, UAE – March 10, 2026: Dubai-based real estate developer TownX has partnered with Regeny, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider, to operate 29 state-of-the-art EV charging spots at Luma Park Views, Jumeirah Village Circle.
With this partnership, Luma Park Views will now feature the highest number of EV charging slots in the city, reflecting TownX’s commitment to sustainability and the future of transportation. This expansion is a significant step towards promoting a greener and more sustainable urban environment.
TownX has also appointed Green Parking, the industry’s leader in retail parking management, to oversee the parking operations for over 20,000 square feet of retail space within the development. The partnership ensures efficient and innovative management of parking facilities while enhancing the overall retail experience for visitors.
Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director at TownX stated: “Today’s announcement is a monumental step for both TownX and the city of Dubai. With the highest number of EV charging spots at Luma Park Views, we’re taking bold strides in supporting the future of clean transportation. This move underscores our dedication to sustainability and the reduction of our carbon footprint, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a green and innovative future.”
Anish Racherla, CEO, Regeny commented: "We are thrilled to collaborate with TownX to install and operate EV charging spots at Luma Park Views. This partnership not only supports the growing demand for EVs in Dubai but also aligns with our mission to provide reliable and eco-friendly charging solutions. Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable Dubai.”
With this partnership, Luma Park Views will now feature the highest number of EV charging slots in the city, reflecting TownX’s commitment to sustainability and the future of transportation. This expansion is a significant step towards promoting a greener and more sustainable urban environment.
TownX has also appointed Green Parking, the industry’s leader in retail parking management, to oversee the parking operations for over 20,000 square feet of retail space within the development. The partnership ensures efficient and innovative management of parking facilities while enhancing the overall retail experience for visitors.
Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director at TownX stated: “Today’s announcement is a monumental step for both TownX and the city of Dubai. With the highest number of EV charging spots at Luma Park Views, we’re taking bold strides in supporting the future of clean transportation. This move underscores our dedication to sustainability and the reduction of our carbon footprint, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a green and innovative future.”
Anish Racherla, CEO, Regeny commented: "We are thrilled to collaborate with TownX to install and operate EV charging spots at Luma Park Views. This partnership not only supports the growing demand for EVs in Dubai but also aligns with our mission to provide reliable and eco-friendly charging solutions. Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable Dubai.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment