403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Finastra Partners with FraudAverse to Deliver AI-Powered, Real-Time Fraud Prevention for Global Payments
(MENAFN- Redhill) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – March 10, 2026 - Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced its partnership with FraudAverse, a global leader in financial crime prevention and fraud detection. The collaboration brings an advanced, AI-driven fraud prevention solution to Finast’a’s Financial Messaging customers, delivering real-time protection against emerging threats and reducing operational costs.
FraudAverse employs intelligent AI-powered systems to rapidly detect and stop both known and emerging threats, deterring up to 99% of all fraudulent transactions.
The partnership sees the FraudAverse platform pre-integrated into Finastra Financial Messaging software to help banks identify and mitigate fraud attacks with speed and accuracy. Together, the companies are delivering real-time detection via intelligent AI systems, as well as low latency support for instant payments and scalability as payments volumes increase. By reducing investigation time required for threats, banks benefit from greater efficiencies and rapid implementation via the pre-integration meaning minimal IT resources.
“Financial Crime prevention is a critical priority for financial institu”ions worldwide,” said Constantin von Altrock, CEO at&“bsp;FraudAverse. “Our collaboration with Finastra combines advanced AI technology with seamless integration, empowering customers to protect their transactions in real-time and with confidence.”
This solution provides customers with the flexibility to support various messaging formats, offering decisions in real-time - critical in handling instant payments. This partnership is a testament to Finast’a’s commitment to working in collaboration, innovating finance together, and in this case bringing customers a powerful, pre-integrated solution that combats fraud effectively.
FraudAverse employs intelligent AI-powered systems to rapidly detect and stop both known and emerging threats, deterring up to 99% of all fraudulent transactions.
The partnership sees the FraudAverse platform pre-integrated into Finastra Financial Messaging software to help banks identify and mitigate fraud attacks with speed and accuracy. Together, the companies are delivering real-time detection via intelligent AI systems, as well as low latency support for instant payments and scalability as payments volumes increase. By reducing investigation time required for threats, banks benefit from greater efficiencies and rapid implementation via the pre-integration meaning minimal IT resources.
“Financial Crime prevention is a critical priority for financial institu”ions worldwide,” said Constantin von Altrock, CEO at&“bsp;FraudAverse. “Our collaboration with Finastra combines advanced AI technology with seamless integration, empowering customers to protect their transactions in real-time and with confidence.”
This solution provides customers with the flexibility to support various messaging formats, offering decisions in real-time - critical in handling instant payments. This partnership is a testament to Finast’a’s commitment to working in collaboration, innovating finance together, and in this case bringing customers a powerful, pre-integrated solution that combats fraud effectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment