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Erdogan Warns Iran Against Airspace Violations

Erdogan Warns Iran Against Airspace Violations


2026-03-11 05:38:43
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday to discuss recent regional developments, including the interception of a missile that entered Turkish airspace, according to reports.

Erdogan told Pezeshkian that the violation of Türkiye's airspace "cannot be excused for any reason whatsoever" and emphasized that “Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures against this," as stated by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The call, initiated at the request of Pezeshkian, followed reports from the Turkish National Defense Ministry that a ballistic missile fired from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Last Wednesday, another missile launched from Iran and crossing Syria and Iraq into Turkish airspace was similarly intercepted.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye is "negatively affected" by conflicts in which it is not a participant. He criticized what he described as "unlawful interventions" against Iran and condemned Iran’s attacks on neighboring countries, stressing that targeting “brotherly countries is not in anyone's interest” and must cease.

Highlighting the importance of diplomacy, Erdogan said Türkiye has been actively facilitating regional dialogue and called for renewed diplomatic engagement. He also expressed "deep sorrow" over the February 28 strike on a girls’ school in Minab, southern Iran.

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