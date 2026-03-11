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Turkey Condemns Airspace Violation in Call with Iran
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday described the recent violation of Turkish airspace as “unacceptable” during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to diplomatic sources.
Fidan emphasized that Türkiye “will continue taking all necessary measures against it” and urged all parties to avoid actions that could threaten regional security or endanger civilians.
Araghchi responded by stating that the missiles aimed at Turkish territory "did not originate from Iran" and confirmed that a thorough investigation into the incident would be conducted.
The Turkish National Defense Ministry reported on Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Some debris fell on vacant land in southeastern Gaziantep province, with no casualties reported.
The incident occurs amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military forces.
Fidan emphasized that Türkiye “will continue taking all necessary measures against it” and urged all parties to avoid actions that could threaten regional security or endanger civilians.
Araghchi responded by stating that the missiles aimed at Turkish territory "did not originate from Iran" and confirmed that a thorough investigation into the incident would be conducted.
The Turkish National Defense Ministry reported on Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Some debris fell on vacant land in southeastern Gaziantep province, with no casualties reported.
The incident occurs amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military forces.
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