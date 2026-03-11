Salesforce Said To Be Planning $25B Bond Sale To Fund Buyback - And It's Still Among The Least Leveraged In Software
|Company<
|Debt-to-Equity<
|Net Debt-to-EBITDA<
|Salesforce
|0.3
|2
|Microsoft
|0.1
|-0.7
|Oracle
|3.9
|14.2
|ServiceNow
|0.2
|-4.7
|Adobe
|0.6
|0
|Company<
|Forward 12-Month P/E<
|Salesforce
|14.8
|Microsoft
|23.1
|Oracle
|19.8
|ServiceNow
|28
|Adobe
|11.7
Sources: Fiscal, Koyfin
Compared to peers, Oracle stands out for its much higher leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.9 and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 14.2, both far above those of other major enterprise software companies.
By contrast, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Adobe, and Salesforce maintain relatively conservative balance sheets, with low debt levels and in some cases net cash positions.
On valuation, Salesforce trades at roughly 14.8x forward earnings, cheaper than most large software peers. Microsoft, Oracle, and ServiceNow all command higher multiples, while only Adobe looks cheaper at 11.7x. These companies compete with Salesforce across CRM, marketing automation, enterprise workflows, and cloud platforms.
Retail View Dim On CRM, Peers
The valuation case hasn't won over retail traders yet. Last month, Salesforce guided its 2027 sales lower than what analysts had predicted, signaling that demand for business software remains under pressure.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' for CRM, ADBE, and NOW, and 'extremely bearish' for MSFT. The sentiment for Oracle was 'extremely bullish,' after it reported a blowout quarter on Tuesday.
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