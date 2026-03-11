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Macron Emphasizes Nuclear Power as Pillar of Energy Independence
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized on Tuesday that nuclear power plays a central role in strengthening national independence and securing long-term energy stability, while also urging deeper cooperation and stronger investment in the sector, according to reports.
Speaking at a nuclear energy summit in Paris, Macron pointed to the strategic importance of atomic energy in balancing several major goals related to Europe’s energy future. He underlined that the technology can simultaneously support energy autonomy, reduce emissions, and boost economic competitiveness.
"Nuclear energy is key to reconciling independence and energy sovereignty, decarbonization and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and competitiveness, which enables job creation in our economies," Macron said during his speech at the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Paris.
During his remarks, the French leader stressed that maintaining competitiveness in the energy market requires affordable production costs. He noted that producing electricity at the lowest possible price is vital for both economic growth and environmental responsibility, while also helping tackle global challenges through lower emissions generated by nuclear power.
Macron also warned that excessive reliance on fossil fuels can leave countries vulnerable to external pressure and instability within the global geopolitical environment.
"We want greater independence, and we see in the geopolitical context we face how, when we are too dependent on hydrocarbons, this can become a tool of pressure or even destabilization," Macron added.
The president further highlighted the importance of harmonizing standards among countries to make the nuclear sector more efficient and competitive. In his view, repeated development of entirely new reactor designs weakens economic viability and slows progress.
"We cannot be profitable and competitive if we create a new prototype each time," he said. "Therefore, we must standardize—standardize between our countries and standardize across different manufacturers as much as possible—to establish capacity standards."
Macron also noted that nuclear power has recently gained stronger recognition within European policies and regulatory frameworks. However, he argued that the European Union should push even further in supporting the industry.
He encouraged broader collaboration among European nations through large-scale initiatives that involve shared resources, joint financing, and stronger cross-border energy connections. According to his remarks, advancing such cooperation would help establish what he described as a “major project of common European interest.”
Speaking at a nuclear energy summit in Paris, Macron pointed to the strategic importance of atomic energy in balancing several major goals related to Europe’s energy future. He underlined that the technology can simultaneously support energy autonomy, reduce emissions, and boost economic competitiveness.
"Nuclear energy is key to reconciling independence and energy sovereignty, decarbonization and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and competitiveness, which enables job creation in our economies," Macron said during his speech at the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Paris.
During his remarks, the French leader stressed that maintaining competitiveness in the energy market requires affordable production costs. He noted that producing electricity at the lowest possible price is vital for both economic growth and environmental responsibility, while also helping tackle global challenges through lower emissions generated by nuclear power.
Macron also warned that excessive reliance on fossil fuels can leave countries vulnerable to external pressure and instability within the global geopolitical environment.
"We want greater independence, and we see in the geopolitical context we face how, when we are too dependent on hydrocarbons, this can become a tool of pressure or even destabilization," Macron added.
The president further highlighted the importance of harmonizing standards among countries to make the nuclear sector more efficient and competitive. In his view, repeated development of entirely new reactor designs weakens economic viability and slows progress.
"We cannot be profitable and competitive if we create a new prototype each time," he said. "Therefore, we must standardize—standardize between our countries and standardize across different manufacturers as much as possible—to establish capacity standards."
Macron also noted that nuclear power has recently gained stronger recognition within European policies and regulatory frameworks. However, he argued that the European Union should push even further in supporting the industry.
He encouraged broader collaboration among European nations through large-scale initiatives that involve shared resources, joint financing, and stronger cross-border energy connections. According to his remarks, advancing such cooperation would help establish what he described as a “major project of common European interest.”
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