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Frost & Sullivan names Infobip as a leader in CPaaS Radar report
(MENAFN- teamlewis) 12 January 2026 – Leading global communications platform Infobip has been recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Rad™r™: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan. Infobip stands out by enabling complex, cross-channel customer journey orchestration from one platform. Its AI-infused stack includes GenAI-powered chatbots, journey automation, and real-time personalization.
Frost & Sullivan's evaluation criteria emphasized three key dimensions: innovation excellence, customer impact, and market leadership. Infobip scored highly in product innovation, with its expansion into conversational AI, identity verification, and contact center solutions enabling businesses to overcome the complexity of modern customer communications. The platform's ability to reach over seven billion mobile devices across six continents through 10k+ connections positions Infobip uniquely in the market.
The firm highlighted Infobip's ability to deliver superior customer experiences through its natively built technology platform, which supports businesses across all stages of the customer journey. Infobip drives innovation in network APIs, delivering capabilities such as SIM swap detection, number verification, and device location to enable fraud prevention, secure authentication, and personalized customer experiences. This strong performance has also been recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Customer Value Leadership Recognition for the compa’y’s overall excellence in the network API industry.
By combining its SMS Messaging Hub and RCS Messaging as a Platform capabilities with strong connections to mobile network operators and the developer community, Inf’bip’s CPaaS enablement solution allows telecom operators to unlock CPaaS revenue more efficiently. Frost & Sullivan recognizes that this integrated approach, together with I’fobip’s strategic partnerships, makes the company a prefered choice for pioneering network API solutions.
"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our vision of building a single platform that simplifies customer communications for businesses worldwide," said KrešoŽŽmak, Chief Innovation Officer at Infobip. "Our growth comes from listening to what the market needs and building reliable, innovative solutions that help brands connect with their customers in meaningful ways, on every channel”.”
Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work from Frost & Sullivan added: “em>“Infobip has distinguished itself as a frontrunner in the CPaaS market, building on its deep expertise and market-leading technological solutions, as well as extensive relationships with communication service providers. With a focus on fostering trusted, interactive, omnichannel interactions, Infobip continues to shape the landscape of digital communications.”
Frost & Sullivan's evaluation criteria emphasized three key dimensions: innovation excellence, customer impact, and market leadership. Infobip scored highly in product innovation, with its expansion into conversational AI, identity verification, and contact center solutions enabling businesses to overcome the complexity of modern customer communications. The platform's ability to reach over seven billion mobile devices across six continents through 10k+ connections positions Infobip uniquely in the market.
The firm highlighted Infobip's ability to deliver superior customer experiences through its natively built technology platform, which supports businesses across all stages of the customer journey. Infobip drives innovation in network APIs, delivering capabilities such as SIM swap detection, number verification, and device location to enable fraud prevention, secure authentication, and personalized customer experiences. This strong performance has also been recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Customer Value Leadership Recognition for the compa’y’s overall excellence in the network API industry.
By combining its SMS Messaging Hub and RCS Messaging as a Platform capabilities with strong connections to mobile network operators and the developer community, Inf’bip’s CPaaS enablement solution allows telecom operators to unlock CPaaS revenue more efficiently. Frost & Sullivan recognizes that this integrated approach, together with I’fobip’s strategic partnerships, makes the company a prefered choice for pioneering network API solutions.
"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our vision of building a single platform that simplifies customer communications for businesses worldwide," said KrešoŽŽmak, Chief Innovation Officer at Infobip. "Our growth comes from listening to what the market needs and building reliable, innovative solutions that help brands connect with their customers in meaningful ways, on every channel”.”
Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work from Frost & Sullivan added: “em>“Infobip has distinguished itself as a frontrunner in the CPaaS market, building on its deep expertise and market-leading technological solutions, as well as extensive relationships with communication service providers. With a focus on fostering trusted, interactive, omnichannel interactions, Infobip continues to shape the landscape of digital communications.”
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