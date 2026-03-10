Synaptics Expands Astra Edge AI Portfolio With SR80 Series For AI-Enhanced Premium Audio And SRW1500 Series For Connected Distributed Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynapticsIncorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is advancing its leadership in AI-native microcontrollers, unveiling the AstraTM SR80 and SRW1500 series of MCUs. Designed to deliver a new standard of premium experiences, the Astra SR80 series powers high-performance, immersive audio applications, while the Astra SRW1500 series enables richer, more personalized intelligence generated and securely managed on-device across IoT networks.

The AstraTM SR80 series of Edge AI Audio MCUs are purpose-built to deliver premium sound and voice experiences across consumer and enterprise IoT platforms and environments with high performance, power efficiency, and privacy. Engineered to support always-on intelligence, the AstraTM SR80 series supports multimodal sensor fusion, continuous context awareness, and intelligent processing across power states. A highly integrated architecture incorporates a programmable Arm® Cortex®-M33 core, an audio CODEC, high-speed USB and SDIO, in addition to a comprehensive set of audio interfaces. Dedicated NPU and DSP acceleration enable natural and responsive voice-first human-machine interaction and bring differentiated levels of personalization and on-device security to compact form factors.

The SR80 series accelerates time-to-market, with turnkey support for advanced algorithms such as AI-based Noise Reduction and developer-friendly audio tuning software kits. This powerful combination makes the AstraTM SR80 series ideal as front ends for Agentic AI headsets, enterprise conferencing systems, soundbars, earbuds, augmented reality devices, and other audio-centric applications. Together with the AI-native AstraTM SR100 series, which brings vision processing to the Edge, Synaptics offers a rich portfolio of solutions for high-quality, low-power, streaming vision and audio at the Edge.

The SRW1500 extends the Synaptics AstraTM MCU portfolio by pairing AI-native compute with next-generation wireless connectivity. The AstraTM SRW1500 series is among the industry's first single-chip AI MCU platforms with integrated Wi-Fi® 7 connectivity, powered by open, developer-friendly software to enable continuous AI, starting at the far Edge of the IoT network.

The SRW1500 features the Arm® Cortex®-M52 with HeliumTM DSP, which is a highly area- and energy-efficient implementation of the Armv8.1-M architecture, running at 200 MHz, alongside a 200 MHz, 50 GOPS Arm® U55 NPU for efficient on-device inferencing. With 1 MB of on-chip SRAM, the SRW1500 SoCs are designed to support pre-processing and accelerating sensor-fusion and signal processing workloads such as noise cancellation, beamforming, feature extraction and Wi-Fi sensing. With PSA Level 3 certified Root-of-Trust security and advanced power management features, the AstraTM SRW1500 AI MCUs deliver a robust processing platform for embedded applications that bring together multimodal sensing and intelligent connectivity.



“Extending AI-native compute across every tier of the Edge portfolio is critical to scaling our platform,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP & GM, Edge Compute & Connectivity Division, Synaptics.“Our new AstraTM SR-Series Audio MCUs and SRW Series integrated Wireless MCUs bring premium features such as multimodal sensing and secure connectivity to the value end of the market, enabling customers to standardize on a single, production-proven architecture.”

Availability

The Synaptics AstraTM SR80 and AstraTM SRW1500 series are expected to begin sampling in the second calendar quarter of 2026, with production targeted at the last calendar quarter of 2026. Development kits are expected to be available for sampling in early 2026.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics AstraTM AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We're making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit .

