Fanttik Launches 20+ Compact & High-Performance Tools For Spring, Targeting Home Maintenance And DIY Enthusiasts

Houston, Texas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This March, Fanttik unveils its latest collection of over 20 innovative tools designed to simplify tasks and empower creativity across four key areas of home life: the Garage, the Yard, the Desktop DIY, and Furniture DIY. Fanttik's Spring New Arrivals focus on compact, powerful, and versatile solutions that fit seamlessly into your routines, saving time, effort, and space.



Tired of scrambling for the right tool or facing unexpected hiccups? Fanttik's garage lineup brings order and preparedness. Keep your vehicles and gear in peak condition without the clutter. The ultra-portable NB10 Fold pressure washer makes cleaning bikes or muddy gear a quick, store-anywhere task. For interior detailing, the Flip G10 Nano - AutoCare brush tackles grime effortlessly, while the V8 Mate Car Vacuum quickly cleans seats, floor mats, and hard-to-reach spots. Never be stranded again-the Potent T10 jump starter is a powerhouse lifeline for your car and your devices. Precision matters, especially for adventure; the X10 Pro Max tire inflator's accurate fill-and-release function ensures optimal tire pressure for any terrain, from highway to trail, while the X10 Pro handles daily tire maintenance and emergency top-ups with reliable precision. From the mighty P10 Pro Polisher for a showroom shine after an NB10 Fold wash to the versatile X11 Ace for bike tires, Fanttik turns garage headaches into handled tasks.



Reclaim your weekends and enjoy your outdoor space. Fanttik's yard tools are engineered for ease, turning tedious chores into simple, even enjoyable, activities. Give your patio furniture a refresh or wash down the deck in minutes with the adaptable NB10 Flip Water Gun. Tame your greenery with precision and minimal effort using the Z10 Pro Hedge Trimmer and Y10 Pro Electric Pruning Shears. The ingenious Cruise V11 APEX is a 4-in-1 marvel-a portable cordless vacuum, blower, extractor, and inflator that seamlessly handles car, yard, home, and camping tasks. Its 180-degree rotating handle makes switching modes effortless, and 8 included accessories ensure you're ready for anything from cleaning debris to inflating pool floats. The Flip G10 Nano - HomeCare electric brush makes quick work of cleaning outdoor furniture, grills, and siding. Tighten a loose fence panel with the compact REX K2 Apex Impact Driver. Fanttik helps you maintain your oasis, so you have more time to relax in it.



For creators, makers, and hobbyists, precision and clean workspaces are paramount. Fanttik's desktop solutions enhance your craft and streamline cleanup. The F2 Series Rotary Tool Kits (F2 Master Kit, F2 Pro Kit, F2 Master Pet, F2 Master Eng) offer the control needed for delicate tasks like smoothing 3D prints, detailed engraving, or even pet nail grinding. Keep your workspace dust-free with the lightweight V8 Mate handheld vacuum, perfect for suctioning away shavings and debris.

For electronics and deep cleaning needs, the new B11 Pro Max electric air duster delivers professional performance with its 150,000RPM motor, producing 160g of force and 80m/s wind speed to effortlessly clear dust from PC cases and keyboards. The MegaBoost One-Tap Booster provides instant deep cleaning power, ideal for both everyday maintenance and professional applications. The versatile B11 Mix Blower rounds out the lineup as the perfect air duster for your desktop or, with its fan attachment, a personal cooling breeze in your daily life. Fanttik supports your passion from concept to finished product.



Tackle home repairs and furniture projects with confidence, not complication. Fanttik's furniture DIY tools are designed for the practical homeowner seeking professional results without professional complexity. The NEX S2 Pro Max Electric Screwdriver makes assembling flat-pack furniture or tightening wobbly chairs fast and wrist-friendly. Plan your next sewing or reupholstering project perfectly with the A11 Ultra Distance Measurer, whose unique wheel function accurately measures curved surfaces like sofa arms. For light cutting tasks on PVC, wood, or metal during small repairs or creations, the easy-to-handle R11 Pro Reciprocating Saw provides just the right power. Fanttik empowers you to fix, build, and customize-transforming“I wish I could” into“I just did.”

Fanttik's Spring New Arrivals collection is available start from 10March, offering smarter, more adaptable tools for the hands-on American household. Discover how innovation meets everyday necessity at

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a premier provider of innovative power tools. The brand is the Official Partner of the Houston Rockets for the 2025-26 NBA season, and served as an Official Partner of UFC in 2025. Since 2022, Fanttik has been a primary partner for multiple NASCAR drivers such as Noah Gragson. The brand's compelling digital content has amassed over 1.1 billion video views on TikTok, and its products are available in major retail channels including Walmart, Lowe's, Sam's Club, and Costco. Guided by its brand slogan“Ideas for a Fantastic Life,” Fanttik continues to empower users to build their ideas simply.

