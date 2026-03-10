LPG Shortage: Congress Slams Centre, Blames West Asia Crisis Neglect

Congress Slams Centre Over LPG Shortage

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the alleged shortage of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, saying that the Opposition had warned against an energy security crisis amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to ANI, Manickam Tagore said that the Centre was unable to understand the impact of the conflict between US-Israel and Iran and did not discuss the issue in the Parliament. "We wanted a discussion on this in the Parliament yesterday. Rahul Gandhi clearly said that energy security will be under huge crisis. The ruling is instead blaming the opposition. The government is not able to understand the impact of the West Asia crisis. This needs a concrete action, but the whole world is acting, except India," the Congress leader said.

Government Orders Increased LPG Production

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. This decision followed recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

BJP MP Flags Concerns for Hospitality Sector

Earlier today, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya wrote to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, flagging concerns over a potential shortage of gas cylinders and asking that a continued supply be maintained for the hospitality sector.

"The reports of a shortage of LPG cylinders and its possible disruption to the hotel industry have been communicated to Hon. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Ji. The Minister has constituted a high-priority panel to ensure LPG supply is uninterrupted to non-domestic users, including hotels," Surya wrote on X, sharing the letter. The BJP MP passed on the concerns of the Bangalore Hotel Association, which had highlighted that their partners depend on commercial LPG supplies for their hospitality needs.

INDIA Bloc Plans No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is likely to bring in a resolution to move the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Manickam Tagore told ANI, "It will be decided in the upcoming INDIA alliance meeting. We will clear that the neutrality of the Speaker is compromised. There is nothing personal against Om Birla, but the neutrality of the Speaker's post must be upheld; he should not insult the opposition leaders, LoP and the leaders through his actions." 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted. (ANI)

