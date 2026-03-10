Slide Raises $70 Million Series B Led By General Catalyst To Expand Its Business Continuity And Disaster Recovery (BCDR) Platform For Managed Service Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announces UK Office Opening & Immediate Availability in EMEA

NORWALK, Conn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide, the modern, security-first Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) platform built exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it has raised $70 million in Series B funding led by General Catalyst, with participation from Base10, Outsiders Fund, futurepresent, Vine Ventures, Glynn Capital Management, Benchstrength, Top Down Ventures, and Connecticut Innovations.

“This funding marks a major milestone in Slide's journey,” said Michael Fass, co-founder and CEO of Slide.“In our first year, MSPs have spoken loudly and clearly: they want a modern, secure, high-performance BCDR platform from a partner who is singularly focused on their success. This funding ensures we remain independent, product-focused, and resilient-while continuing to invest in innovation and in the people who make it possible.”

Alongside the funding, Slide is opening its UK office and launching a dedicated German data center to support EMEA partners.

A Transformational First Year

Slide was built from scratch, free of legacy technical debt, for speed, security, and, most importantly, exclusively for MSPs. The market response affirmed what the company already knew: there was a wide gap in the MSP BCDR market. Slide's growing momentum these past twelve months reflects just how real that gap was.

“The first year of Slide has been about reminding the channel what innovation looks like. New entrants in BCDR are very rare. The results and investment show the channel is recognizing the hard work and MSP alignment of this team. This round gives Slide the resources to expand the scope of our products and the geographic reach of the company. I could not be more excited about what comes next,” said Austin McChord, co-founder and chairman of the board.

Build for the Long Race

The $70 million Series B round, led by General Catalyst positions Slide to:



Drive global expansion, including infrastructure, support, and go-to-market teams across EMEA and beyond

Accelerate development and delivery of key features across its core BCDR platform

Invest aggressively in talent to build new, modern backup products purpose-built for MSPs Expand its open ecosystem through deeper integrations with modern MSP tools



“We believe the most enduring companies are built with deep customer empathy and a willingness to take on entrenched incumbents. Slide is doing exactly that. Michael, Austin and the team understand the MSP community at a foundational level and are rebuilding a critical category with modern architecture and long-term conviction. We're proud to partner with Slide as they scale globally and continue to earn the trust of MSPs every day,” said Mark Crane, Partner at General Catalyst.

Expanding into the UK and EMEA

Today, Slide also announced the opening of its UK office, establishing a local team ready to ship, serve, and support MSPs throughout the EMEA region immediately. To further support data sovereignty and compliance requirements, Slide is launching its first regional data center in Germany.

“We've been watching Slide's momentum over the past year and were genuinely excited to see a modern BCDR platform finally arrive in the UK,” said Derrick Ross, director of Hampshire Business Computers Ltd.“For MSPs here, having access to Slide's high-performance architecture, security-first design, and partner-centric approach, combined with local support and in-region data centres, is a game changer. It's refreshing to see a vendor truly listening to the MSP community and delivering innovation without the legacy baggage and the long term contracts. We're thrilled to bring Slide to our clients and to grow alongside a company that is clearly committed to the channel for the long term.”

About Slide

Slide is a modern, security-first Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCDR) company built exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Founded by Austin McChord (Datto Founder & former CEO) and Michael Fass (former Datto General Counsel & Chief People Officer), Slide delivers a high-performance, next-generation backup platform engineered for today's hybrid environments.

With world-class NVMe infrastructure, native encryption by default, an open API ecosystem, and direct-to-tech support, Slide combines speed, security, simplicity, and partnership-without restrictive contracts or legacy technical debt.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, with operations in North America and EMEA, Slide is backed by General Catalyst, Base10, and Outsiders Fund.



For more information, visit slide.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Slide

...