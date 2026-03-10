Google Research And Synaptics Launch Next-Generation Coral Dev Board For Developers To Bring Multimodal Edge AI Applications To Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynapticsIncorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced the new, limited-edition Coral Dev Board powered by the AstraTM SL2610 product line that integrates the 1 TOPS Synaptics TorqTM NPU featuring the industry's first implementation of the Coral NPU from Google Research. This dev board is purpose-built to accelerate the next wave of power-efficient and personalized AI experiences across wearables, hearables, smart home appliances, automation hubs, industrial control systems, and robotics.The Coral Dev Board is designed for ultra-low power, always-on applications using ambient sensing, and enables fast, efficient on-device inference, supporting all-day AI experiences in battery-constrained form factors. It offers a rich set of hardware interfaces, including camera and display support via CSI/DSI and USB, microphone inputs, and Wi-Fi/Bluetoothconnectivity through an M.2 expansion slot. Targeted at AI and ML engineers, system architects, and ODMs/OEMs, the platform provides an accessible and open environment for experimentation and rapid production prototyping.

Synaptics' MLIR-based Torq open-source toolchain supports popular machine learning frameworks and models, enabling a unified development experience from model optimization to deployment. When coupled with GemmaTM, Google's open-source model family for the Edge, the combined hardware and software stack offers a powerful, open foundation for building private and efficient Edge AI applications. The Coral NPU and Synaptics Torq toolchain are available today as part of the Synaptics Astra SL2610 product line.

Synaptics, in partnership with Grinn Global and RS, is launching a limited-edition version of the Synaptics Coral Dev Board, which will be pre-configured with an out-of-box Edge AI experience featuring the Gemma 3 270M model, enabling immediate hands-on development of on-device generative and perception-based AI workloads. Powered by Grinn's AstraSOM-2619 system-on-module, the platform combines production-ready hardware with rapid prototyping capabilities, providing a clear and efficient path from evaluation to scalable deployment.

“The Synaptics Coral Dev Board built with the Coral NPU makes it dramatically easier for developers to bring advanced AI capabilities out of the cloud and onto real devices,” said Billy Rutledge, Director, Google Research.“By combining efficient, AI-first hardware with an open and accessible software stack, this platform lowers the barrier to building private, always-on Edge AI experiences that can run all day in power-constrained environments. With Astra SL2610, Synaptics has combined efficient, AI-first hardware with a strong developer-focused software stack, and our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making it easier for developers to bring advanced, secure, AI capabilities to Edge applications.”

“Gemma family of open models was created to make its state-of-the-art AI research more accessible to developers and researchers,” said Olivier Lacombe, Product Lead, Google DeepMind.“With the Synaptics Coral Dev Board, developers can immediately start developing with Gemma 3 270M on optimized Edge hardware, enabling fast iteration and new classes of on-device generative and perception-based applications.”

“The Synaptics Coral Dev Board reflects our commitment to building an open, developer-first Edge AI ecosystem,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP & GM, Edge Compute & Connectivity Solutions, Synaptics.“With our Astra SL2610 product line, backed by open-source models, tools, and a ready-to-use development experience, we're accelerating the prototyping to production design cycle. This development board is the first of many we plan to create in partnership with Google Research as we continue expanding our Edge AI ecosystem.”

“While developing the hardware for this project, we focused on keeping it compact, while integrating all the essential interfaces developers need to prototype, test, and build Edge AI solutions. Synaptics' Astra processors make it remarkably straightforward to design and bring development boards to life,” said Robert Otreba, CEO, Grinn Global.“With the AstraTM SL2610, we were able to rapidly build a developer-ready platform that balances performance, power efficiency, and openness. Combined with the Google Research collaboration, this partnership delivers a truly compelling foundation for Edge AI innovation.”

“Edge AI developers everywhere are demanding accessible, production grade platforms they can start building on immediately,” said Richard Curtin, SVP, Product & Supplier Solutions at RS.“As a long-standing Google Research and Coral partner, we're proud to bring the new Synaptics Coral Dev Board to a global customer base. This latest innovation puts powerful, developer ready Edge AI hardware directly into the hands of AI and ML engineers-helping them accelerate prototyping, scale solutions faster, and bring real world AI applications to market with confidence.”

Synaptics will showcase the limited edition Synaptics Coral Dev Board in Hall 4-A, booth #259 at Embedded World 2026.

Sign up today for early access and get started on your Edge AI development journey. Stay tuned for the next generation of dev boards coming soon.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics AstraTM AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We're making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit .

About Grinn

Grinn is a full-cycle technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced IoT, embedded solutions and System-on-Modules. From initial concept through production, Grinn offers comprehensive services in hardware design, embedded software development, mechanical engineering, and manufacturing support. Grinn specializes in Edge AI solutions for IoT, robotics, industrial systems, HMI, computer vision, security, and high-performance AI applications, enabling intelligent, real-time decision-making at the device level. Through strong partnerships with global semiconductor leaders and a commitment to engineering excellence, Grinn delivers innovative, scalable, and market-ready solutions for organizations across the globe.

To learn more, visit:

About RS Design Solutions and RS DesignSpark

RS DesignSpark is a global community for engineers and designers, providing resources, tools, and inspiration to drive innovation and creativity in engineering. RS Design Solutions offers end-to-end support for transforming innovative ideas into market-ready products, specializing in single board computers (SBCs) and IoT solutions. They provide tailored design services including PCB manufacturing, hardware/software integration, and global compliance.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact

Neeta Shenoy

Synaptics Incorporated

...