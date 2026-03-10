MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ShunYun Technology and Enablence Technologies Announce Volume Strategic OSAT Agreement Enablence Ramps Capacity to Expand North American Optical Assemblies and Module Business

Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - ShunYun Technology Ltd. (SYT), a leading manufacturer of optical transceivers, and Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical products for datacom, telecom, AI, and advanced vision applications, today announced a strategic OSAT partnership for volume manufacturing of Enablence Technologies' optical products.

Enablence Technologies continues to expand its worldwide production capacity to support growing demand for its communications, sensing, and compute products. A major growth driver for the Company is its North American optical assembly and module business, which is expanding rapidly as U.S. customers seek increased supply-chain predictability.

Optical assemblies and modules have become critical to rapidly growing AI Datacenter space creating a backbone that enables AI, cloud computing, and high-density networking to scale rapidly. By delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity with far greater power efficiency than traditional electrical or power-hungry active alternatives, they are not just supporting AI infrastructure-they have become crucial to addressing power, space, and cooling constraints in AI datacenters. The optical assemblies and module business is a fast-growing market opportunity, with industry analysts forecasting the market to exceed $40 billion by 2035. North America currently represents approximately 37% of the market powered by increased investments in computing infrastructure and AI applications by cloud leader like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.

"We are pleased to partner with SYT, a proven global high-volume manufacturer of optical transceiver modules," said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies. "The partnership combines Enablence proven planar lightwave optics chips and integrated photonics technology with SYT's proven module manufacturing and packaging processes. This exciting new partnership will help us ramp production of high-quality optics products for our growing North American customer base."

"We are pleased to partner with Enablence Technologies to accelerate the growth of optical assemblies and optical module solutions," said Mike He, General Manager of SYT. "By combining Enablence's proven leadership in PLC technology with our advanced optical packaging and assembly expertise, this collaboration creates a powerful platform for delivering next-generation optical solutions to the market. The partnership with Enablence also aligns with our ongoing investments in key optical module technologies, including co-packaged optics (CPO), optical transceivers, optical engines, and advanced optical packaging and assembly to meet the increased demands of AI, cloud, and next-generation data center infrastructure."

About ShunYun Technology (SYT)

Founded in 1991, ShunYun Technology is a world-class manufacturer of optical transceiver modules and a subsidiary of Shunsin Group and Foxconn. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Hanoi City and Bac Giang City, Vietnam, and Zhongshan City, China, with a branch office in Taiwan. SYT partners with leading global technology companies across North America, Asia, and Europe.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar Lightwave circuits (PLC), artificial intelligence (AI) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California, with design centers in Asia and North America supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide.

