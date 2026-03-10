(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

RENAULT GROUP LAUNCHES futuREady

OPENING A NEW STRATEGIC ERA



Renault Group is moving into high gear, turning the success story of the Renaulution plan into a success system that is both sustainable and global.

With the new strategic plan futuREady , the Group is seeking to maintain its growth dynamic and become the reference European carmaker.

futuREady revolves around the product and the customer experience, technological innovation and operational excellence. At the same time, it is based on a strong commitment to employees, suppliers, dealer networks and partners.

The product remains front and centre of this strategy. Renault Group will launch 36 new models between now and 2030, accelerating electrification and also its international line-up. Over the medium term, Renault Group aims to generate consistently robust and resilient financial results, with a Group operating margin of between 5% and 7% of revenue and an Automotive free cash flow superior or equal to €1.5 billion per year on average.

Boulogne-Billancourt, 10 March 2026

“futuREady, our new strategic plan, is a crucial step in the future of Renault Group. In an environment that is even more competitive, we can build on solid fundamentals: our brands, our products and our financial results.

Since my appointment as CEO last July, we have been working with the whole team worldwide to develop a plan that will set the Group on the path to robust and sustainable performance, whatever the challenges ahead. Nine months on, I take great pride in what we have achieved together, set out in our futuREady vision.

The plan is based on four pillars. First, growth and products. We plan to launch 36 new models between now and 2030 and substantially transform the customer experience during the lifetime of our vehicles. Second, we will accelerate our technological roadmaps for all key technologies. We will also set highly ambitious goals for operational performance, with the widespread use of AI.

Finally, we will be implementing this plan collectively, as we have done for over 127 years. I am referring here first to our employees, but also to our dealers, partners and suppliers.

Together, through futuREady, we will show that we are here for the long term and we will become the reference for the European automotive industry on the global stage.”

François Provost, CEO of Renault Group

From success story to success system

In a global environment of growing volatility and increased competition, Renault Group is building on strong foundations to approach the next cycle.

Renaulution, the strategic plan launched in 2021, has placed the Group back among Europe's leading car manufacturers thanks to:



clear, complementary brand positioning. a value-oriented strategy, underpinned by an ambitious program of product renewal: 32 new launches in five years with models that are seen as highly desirable.

With futuREady, Renault Group is seeking to become the reference European carmaker at a global level, building on four fundamental pillars: growth ready, tech ready, excellence ready and trust ready.

To achieve this, the Group is maintaining a strong base in Europe, using its platforms to hone its competitive edge and develop products that are even more closely aligned with customer expectations.

Moreover, it is stepping up the pace with a targeted approach in its growth hubs – India, South America and South Korea – all of which will contribute to its expansion

“ Becoming Europe's reference carmaker means setting the ambition to design and produce in Europe products that are best in class in terms of desirability, technology and competitiveness.

In an increasingly competitive environment, this means combining performance and innovation with resilience and robust strength. This is what futuREady is all about.

At Renault Group, we know where we come from. Today, we know where we want to go, how and who with.

And all of this to better serve our customers, ultimately delivering clean, affordable mobility tailored to their needs, based on the strength of our brands and vehicles”.

François Provost, CEO of Renault Group

The futuREady plan, four cornerstones for sustainable growth

Growth ready : continue the product offensive and place the customer experience at the heart of what we do

Renault Group's aim is to successfully complete its second product offensive, with 22 new models in Europe including 16 electric, and 14 models on international markets.

RENAULT



Renault brand will accelerate its growth through three main drivers:



Strengthen brand potential in Europe with 12 product launches.



Widespread the electrification of the range: maintaining hybrid technology in Europe after 2030, developing it internationally, and expanding its all-electric offering with a new platform. Step up its international offensive with 14 product launches.



By 2030, the brand is aiming for:



Over 2 million vehicles sold every year, half outside Europe. 100% electrified sales in Europe and 50% outside Europe.

DACIA



Dacia will continue to gain momentum, applying the same fundamentals and the same philosophy:



Deploy the most competitive offering based on price, cost and value for customers.



Accelerate electrification to reach two-thirds of sales in 2030.



Continue its offensive in the C segment, which will account for one-third of sales in 2030 1 ; Build on its recognised expertise in 4x4 systems, the Group E-Tech hybrid and its leadership in LPG vehicles.

By 2030, the brand will have shifted towards electric mobility, increasing the number of electric vehicles in its range from one to four.

ALPINE



Alpine will pursue its growth strategy by:



Launching the next generation of its iconic model, the A110, based on the Alpine Performance Platform - APP.



Building on the A290 and A390 models to attract new customers. Developing even more exclusive and personalised offerings through limited series such as the A110 R Ultime.

The customer experience will play a key role in the strategy deployed by the three brands , as part of the product offensive and throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle. It will become a major driver of differentiation and loyalty. Every stage in the lifetime of the cars sold must provide strong perceived value for our customers and also become a source of revenue optimisation or profit for the Group and its dealer network, whether we're talking about new vehicles, aftersales, used vehicles, financing with our captive MFS – Mobilize Financial Services – or energy.

Our ambition is to take full advantage of the potential offered by the 2nd and 3rdlife of the vehicles, seeking to achieve a customer loyalty rate of 80% over a ten-year cycle by 2030 and the positioning of our brands among the top three in terms of customer satisfaction.

The technological transformation associated with this approach also aims to modernize our distribution system. It will notably include the implementation of a program called software‐defined retail, based on the digitalization of commercial processes and on the vehicle's digital twin, which is expected to increase efficiency and target a 20% reduction in costs.

Tech ready : making technology a driver of growth and technical/economic edge

Electrification, software, digital technology and platforms are the key technological drivers that will enable the Group to compete with the best carmakers.

Engineering plays a key role in developing these technologies. In this area, the Group makes full use of in-house expertise and with our suppliers.



First priority: prepare the next generations of C-segment electric vehicles with the aim of delivering the highest standards of efficiency, and therefore the best range/cost ratio. To achieve this, Renault Group will be supported by its new RGEV medium 2.0 electric platform.



Featuring an 800 volts electric architecture delivering an ultra-fast charging in as a little as 10-minutes by 2030, this modular platform will accommodate a wide range of models from the B+ to D segments. It will also have the versatility to accommodate all body styles: saloon, SUV and even MPV.



In terms of energy integration, the battery will have a maximum fill rate of 70%, with a cell-to-body design, 20% fewer parts and compatibility with pouch, prismatic and blade cells. The range will be on a par with the best: up to 750 km WLTP for an EV version and up to 1,400 km with an EV Range Extender, with emissions of under 25g of CO2/km. With the centralised Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) 2 architecture, 90% of functions will be updated by FOTA (Firmware Over The Air), halving the time required for implementation. It will also be the first carOS co-developed with the partner Google, based on Android. The next step will be for the SDV to evolve towards the Artificial Intelligence Defined Vehicle (AIDV), able to control infotainment, ADAS and the chassis, paving the way for the intelligent car.

This new platform will be developed primarily in France and cut costs by 40% compared with the current generation of electric vehicles.



While future C-segment vehicles based on this RGEV Medium 2.0 platform will feature this centralised SDV architecture, as will the new Trafic Van E-Tech electric, Renault Group will continue to deploy its conventional electrical and electronic 'Domain Control' architecture, in which vehicle functions are grouped by domain (ADAS, cockpit, etc.). Over the coming years, we will continue to develop the competitiveness of this architecture, extensively proven in use and offering excellent value for money At the same time, the Group will continue to build on its dual expertise in electric and hybrid vehicles.

For electric powertrains, the batteries will implement two types of chemistry, meeting different customer requirements:



“High energy density” chemistry for high-power and/or very long-range models. Vehicles using this type of chemistry will gradually switch to the 800 volts architecture from 2028, to reach a fast-charging time of up to 10 minutes, depending on the planned capacity of the European network in 2030.

"Affordable" chemistry, for small cars and standard-range versions. Vehicles in segments A-B will remain in 400 volts, with a charging time of 20 minutes in 2030. Note that the RGEV medium 2.0 platform can also deliver a longer range with this type of“affordable” chemistry, without sacrificing charging time, thanks to its native 800 volts architecture and 10-minute charge.

The key component in the electric drivetrain is the electric motor. The Group plans to develop a third-generation rare-wound rotor motor (EESM) 3 using no rare earths. With efficiency of 93% on the motorway and 25% more power, this 275 hp motor will be developed and built in-house, and available in both front and rear-wheel drive versions. Coupled with innovative, scalable“7-in-1” power electronics, this motor will cost 20% less than the previous generation. All technologies will be developed in Europe for European markets

For hybrids (HEV), Renault Group will continue to extend its E-Tech technology beyond 2030 with new versions under 150 hp. It will also deploy this technology outside Europe, with a significant reduction in cost.

To prepare for the future, the Group plans to step up the integration of new technologies in key areas, such as the intelligent cockpit and chassis, new battery chemistries, in-wheel motors, power electronics, software and electronic architecture.

This dynamic will build on in-house expertise and strategic partnerships. Renault Group will continue to draw on the expertise of its international network of R&D centres to harness innovations and turn them into real breakthroughs.

Excellence ready : building resilience and operational excellence

In an increasingly volatile environment, Renault Group's ambition is to compete with Chinese vehicle manufacturers in terms of innovation, cost and speed. This means faster product development, based on a 2-year cycle. All the Group's new projects are now developed with this objective.



On the production side, the company will strengthen its operating model, which is already among the world's most efficient.



Renault Group will maximise the use of data from its industrial metaverse, the digital twin of all its plants, allowing it to monitor all stages of production and potential incidents in the field in real time, anywhere in the world.

By using 30% fewer parts on average per vehicle and deploying 350 new-generation humanoid robots for heavy work or low value-added tasks. Thanks to AI, Renault Group is aiming to halve downtime in its factories and cut energy consumption by 25%, for globally a 20% reduction in production costs.



On the quality side, with 100% of key manufacturing stages supervised by AI – i.e. over 1,000 control points – full traceability, a significantly faster response to alerts raised by the sales network and the capacity to update its vehicles remotely in almost all cases, Renault Group is once again 4 deploying the means to reduce incidents by half from the first year of use and cut the number of customer complaints by a factor of three over five years.

Another area of excellence within the Group is the supply chain. With its three digital control towers 5, it will be able to monitor potential risks in any flow – plants, suppliers across the entire value chain, the sales network or customers – in real time in order to ensure business continuity and optimise overall flow with the aim of reducing logistics costs by 30%.



Agile, resilient and even more efficient, Renault Group is making operational excellence a daily reality across the company, with a long-term commitment to its customers. The Group will focus on performance in the management of variable costs and maintain strict discipline on fixed costs, with a strong emphasis on productivity.

Deployed at all levels, this operational rigour will make it possible to reduce variable costs (COGS) per vehicle by around €400 per year on average, entry tickets of new projects by up to 40% compared to the previous generation, and while keeping SG&A stable over the medium term.

Thus, Renault Group will maintain a stable cash fixed‐cost base over the medium term, enabling prudent management of the break-even point. R&D, Capex and supplier entry tickets spending will remain below 8% of the Group's revenue.



Trust ready : consolidating our commitment to stakeholders





For its workforce of almost 100,000 employees, Renault Group has decided to make long-term investments in skills and support to strengthen the employability of the staff in a constantly changing world. The Group's 9,000 managers are the cornerstones of this strategy. They will receive support to help them better manage their responsibilities in a complex world.





With its suppliers, the Group is seeking to forge a spirit of partnership. This new way of working will enable us to work on strategic components and technologies in a relationship of trust and transparency over the long term. Suppliers will be involved from the outset in projects encouraging innovation, fast development and cost reduction





With 9,000 sites worldwide and over 30 million transactions a year, the dealer network is the main player in customer interaction and satisfaction for Renault Group. It is key to the transformation to create 'value' throughout the vehicle's life cycle. Digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence will transform the customer experience, allowing the dealer network to concentrate on customer service.





Finally, Renault Group is continuing to reinforce its recognised expertise in partnerships gained through its strategic alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. In Europe, the Group will retain full industrial and technological independence and will remain open to producing vehicles for other manufacturers using its know-how and capacities. Internationally, it will continue to give priority to targeted agreements to accelerate its growth.







In Europe, the Group's competitive technologies and industrial capabilities are already attracting Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, Volvo Group (Renault Trucks) and now Ford.





Internationally, India will become a true production and supply centre, serving both local and global markets by manufacturing a full range of Nissan models, in particular. In South Korea and South America, the Group will continue to build on its partnership with Geely. Overall, the Group will build over 300,000 vehicles for these five manufacturers by 2030 in three continents.

APPENDIX

Appendix 1 – Renault Group platforms

RGMP small Modular platform, B & C segments RGEV small Electric platform, A & B segments RGEV medium 1.0 Electric platform, C segment 1st generation RGEV medium 2.0 Electric platform, C & D segments 2nd generation RGMP medium Modular platform, C&D segments RGMP pick-up Modular platform, pick-up RGEV medium van Electric platform, medium LCV APP Alpine platform RGEA Adaptation of the Geely GEA platform RGEP Multi-energy platform, entry level

Appendix 2 - futuREady in a nutshell

Growth ready - Customer product and experience

Be present on 55% of the global market (excluding USA, Canada and China), i.e. ~ 50 million units

Successfully complete a second product cycle: 36 launches, including 16 electric and 14 international, over 5 years Reach 80% customer loyalty over 10 years by 2030 Tech ready - Technology and innovation

Cut the cost of EVs by 40%

Prepare the EV offensive in the C-segment: new RGEV Medium 2.0 platform with a range up to 750km in EV and 1,400km with a range extender

Extend the E-tech hybrid offers beyond 2030, internationally and in versions < 150hp Be the first European manufacturer to launch an SDV in Europe in 2026 Excellence ready - Operational excellence

2 years to develop a vehicle

50% reduction in quality incidents Reduce variable costs (COGS) per vehicle by around €400 per year on average, and reduce entry tickets by up to 40% Trust ready - Engaging stakeholders

Increase productivity and reduce the network's breakeven point by at least 20% Produce over 300,000 vehicles per year for other manufacturers (Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, Volvo Group (Renault Trucks), Geely, and Ford) by 2030

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs almost 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information:

1 one-fifth today

2 Renault Group will be the first European car manufacturer to launch an SDV in Europe

3 EESM: Electrically Excited Synchronous Motor

4 The Renaulution plan led to an initial 50% reduction

5 Inbound control tower, outbound control tower and business continuity plan

