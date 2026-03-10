Congress Slams Govt Over LPG Shortage, 25-Day Cylinder Booking Rule

The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is "entirely responsible" for Indians facing a "shortage" of supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for their daily cooking needs, amid the West Asia conflict, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said on Tuesday.

Criticising the rule of people having to wait 25 days to book another cylinder in cities, the Congress leader said that such a move, along with increasing the base price of the LPG, is causing hardship to people. "First, this government increases the prices of commercial and domestic LPG. The war has been going on for nine or ten days, and there is a gas shortage. Along with this, there is an instruction that domestic gas will not be booked before 25 days in cities. For this shortage, the Petroleum Ministry of the Government of India is entirely responsible," Tiwari told ANI outside Parliament.

Ministry Defends Booking Rule

To manage the current supply environment, the ministry introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing. "The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing, according to the union ministry.

Tiwari on Foreign Policy, US 'Permission'

The Congress MP further criticised the Centre for India being "shamed" when the United States "allowed" a 30-day waiver for buying Russian oil, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to President Donald Trump. "I just want to say this: Modi ji, the head of this country has bowed in shame when Trump says, 'Buy oil for 30 more days, and I am giving you permission from Russia.' Will the great nation of India now depend on Trump's mercy to decide where to conduct trade?" he added.

Tiwari Echoes Rahul Gandhi's 'Compromised' Jibe

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. This decision follows recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

Tiwari further supported Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's statement that PM Modi is "compromised", and will be "exposed" if a House discussion on the conflict takes place. "I support Rahul Gandhi's statement and emphasize it; the circumstances support his statement--the LPG shortage, the way these oil situations are forming, that we have become dependent on mercy. Modi ji will now only do what our... America, his masters--they cannot be ours. We remember 1971, when the Seventh Fleet arrived, and Indira Gandhi said that we will take our own decisions," he said.

Govt Prioritises Domestic Supply

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to the West Asia crisis. However, discussion in Parliament on the West Asia Conflict is unlikely, as according to parliamentary rules, there are no provisions for a discussion if a suo motto statement is made by a minister on an urgent matter, said sources.

Minister on Broader Energy Landscape

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, addressed the broader energy landscape and the impact of global conflicts on Indian markets. During an interaction with media professionals, the minister highlighted the resilience of India's import channels and the government's proactive stance. (ANI)

