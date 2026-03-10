Half Of Mumbai Hotels, Restaurants Could Shut Shop This Week Amid Acute LPG Shortage - No More Dining Out? What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) More than half of restaurants in Mumbai could shut shop this week due to gas supply issues, with suppliers linking the shortage to the conflict in the Middle East.

The Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR), the primary hotel association in Mumbai, said that around 20% of hotels in the city have shut down so far due to gas supply issues, as per a report by India Today.

If supply issues continue, at least 50% of hotels in India's financial capital could shut down over the next two days, the association warned.

“As of today, 10–20% of our members are facing problems. By tomorrow it will be 60%. By the day after tomorrow, it will be 100% impact on restaurants, forcing them to shut,” AHAR President Vijay Shetty was quoted as saying by the publication.

The number of operational hotels will depend on how much gas supply each establishment has, AHAR said.

It, however, added that no official decision had been taken by the association to shut hotels, and the decision to remain operational or shut shop will depend on individual hotel owners.

AHAR writes to petroleum ministry, seeks action

Shetty also said that that AHAR had written to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and was in touch with Maharashtra Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

On Monday, AHAR had penned a letter to the ministry, bringing to its attention a“significant operational challenges for many establishments within the hospitality sector”.

“Despite being a basic operational requirement for restaurants and hotels, commercial cylinders are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain through proper channels,” said AHAR in its open letter.

The association also called on authorities to look into the matter urgently -“Your timely intervention will greatly support thousands of restaurants and hospitality establishments that rely on uninterrupted gas supply for their daily operations,” AHAR said.

What Mumbai restaurant owners say

Restaurants across Mumbai said they started facing LPG supply issues from Sunday, with some shutting shop and others tweaking menus to try and remain operational.

Eateries and bakeries in the financial capital - including iconic ones like Gypsy, Sharda Bhavan, and J Hearsch & Co. - were modifying menus and shortening cooking processes to remain operational amid the LPG cylinder supply crunch, reported Indian Express.

The publication, however, reported that restaurants connected to gas pipelines had not faced issues yet.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)