Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sambaex Surpasses 1 Million Registered Users In Brazil After Four Months Of Operation


2026-03-10 12:31:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset platform Sambaex has announced a significant milestone in its international expansion. Just four months after officially launching operations in Brazil, the platform has surpassed 1 million registered users, highlighting the strong demand among Brazilian users for innovative digital finance and cryptocurrency solutions.




Sambaex=

MENAFN10032026004107003653ID1110839679



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search