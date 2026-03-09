Nebius Group

Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth

10-March-2026 / 02:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth

Leading AI cloud company to build out presence in Asia-Pacific to tap region's growth potential

Names John Haarer as General Manager for Asia-Pacific and Japan to drive commercial expansion Company is on hypergrowth trajectory following 479% revenue growth in 2025 and contract wins with hundreds of customers, from AI natives to large enterprises Singapore, 10 March 2026 – Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced the expansion of its operations in the Asia-Pacific region as it seeks to capture surging global demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure. The company has appointed John Haarer as General Manager for Asia-Pacific and Japan to lead its commercial growth across the region. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky, Haarer will be based in Singapore and will oversee the company's commercial expansion across the region through key markets including Singapore, Japan, South Korea and India. Haarer brings over a decade of experience driving go-to-market efforts in the region for global technology leaders including Cloudflare and Twilio. “Over the past year we have taken our first steps into Asian markets, winning our first customers and building the foundations for rapid expansion in the region,” said Marc Boroditsky, Chief Revenue Officer at Nebius.“The appointment of a leader like John reinforces this commitment. He brings deep regional experience from scaling major tech companies across Asia-Pacific, and he joins at a moment when demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure is accelerating across every major market in the region.” “Asia is one of the world's most exciting regions for AI, and Nebius is the cloud that is powering the next wave of AI innovation,” said John Haarer, General Manager for Asia-Pacific and Japan.“I am excited to join a company with some of the world's most talented engineers at a pivotal moment for the business. As we ramp up in Asia, I look forward to helping our partners, customers and local governments across the region navigate their AI bottlenecks and transform the promise of AI into tangible economic value.” Nebius is one of the fastest-growing AI cloud companies globally, with 479% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025 and a contract backlog exceeding $20 billion, including multi-year AI infrastructure agreements with Microsoft and Meta. The company has $3.7 billion in cash and is targeting annualized run-rate revenue of $7 billion to $9 billion by end of 2026. Haarer's appointment marks the company's shift in Asia-Pacific from initial market entry to full commercial expansion. About Nebius Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information please visit . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expansion plans in the Asia-Pacific region, anticipated revenue targets, contract backlog, and expected business growth, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others: market, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; our ability to successfully expand into new geographic markets; competitive pressures; technological developments; and our ability to secure and retain clients; as well as those risks and uncertainties related to our continuing businesses included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 30, 2025. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof (unless stated otherwise). Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof and, while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

