Converted Acquires Mitcha To Strengthen AI-Powered Advertising Ecosystem In Egypt, Region

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Converted, a company specialising in AI-driven advertising technology for emerging markets, has announced the acquisition of Mitcha, an Egyptian e-commerce platform dedicated to supporting local fashion designers.

The move marks a strategic step towards building a more integrated, data-driven digital commerce ecosystem focused on measurable business outcomes.

Under the agreement, Mitcha's founder and Shark Tank Egypt investor Hilda Louca will join Converted as Partner and Executive Director.

The acquisition is expected to integrate Mitcha's network of designers and customers into Converted's platform, strengthening the company's ability to develop advertising solutions designed to generate tangible commercial results rather than traditional performance metrics such as clicks or impressions.

The deal will also accelerate the rollout of Converted Orders, a new product designed to enable highly targeted advertising campaigns focused on generating actual sales. The platform directly links advertising spending to confirmed orders and revenue, offering merchants clearer visibility into the return on their marketing investments.

Converted Orders operates through a unified system that combines digital advertising, payment processing, and order verification. By analysing real transaction data rather than engagement metrics alone, the system allows advertising campaigns to continuously learn from completed sales, improving targeting accuracy and overall campaign performance.

In her new role, Louca will focus on building strategic partnerships and expanding Converted's presence across Egypt and regional markets, drawing on her extensive experience in entrepreneurship and digital commerce.

Louca founded Mitcha as a platform aimed at empowering local designers and helping them reach wider audiences. She has also been recognised by Forbes Middle East and serves as a jury member on the Egyptian edition of Shark Tank.

Commenting on the partnership, Louca said joining Converted represents an important milestone in Mitcha's growth journey.

She explained that combining Mitcha's deep understanding of the fashion and designer community with Converted's capabilities in data analytics and product development could help transform relationships between designers, merchants, and consumers into measurable commercial outcomes.

Louca added that she looks forward to working with partners across Egypt and the wider region to launch intelligent, AI-powered marketing campaigns capable of generating tangible sales for designers and merchants.

Mohamed Fergany, Founder and CEO of Converted, said the acquisition strengthens the company's strategy of building an integrated commerce ecosystem that brings together creative talent, audience data, and payment infrastructure.

He noted that incorporating Mitcha into the Converted platform will significantly enhance the capabilities of Converted Orders, as well as the company's broader product suite, enabling merchants to scale their businesses more efficiently while achieving transparent and verifiable results from their advertising investments.

Converted is among a growing group of companies developing AI-powered advertising technologies tailored to emerging markets. Its platform integrates digital advertising tools with payment processing and order management systems, using proprietary data and advanced AI models to optimise targeting, bidding strategies, and creative performance.

The company currently serves thousands of merchants across Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Founded by Louca, Mitcha has developed one of Egypt's prominent digital platforms supporting local fashion designers, building a strong community of creative talent and customers. The integration of this community into the Converted ecosystem is expected to expand product capabilities while creating new growth opportunities for designers, merchants, and brands across Egypt and the wider region.