Learningmole Expands Subscription Library Of Resources For Primary Schools

Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearningMole, a UK educational platform founded by former primary school teacher Michelle Connolly, has expanded its growing digital library of teaching resources and curriculum-aligned teaching materials designed for primary schools, teachers, parents, and home educators. The Belfast-based platform now offers more than 800 educational videos and over 3,300 free primary teaching resources covering major subjects across the UK National Curriculum for EYFS, KS1, and KS2.

The expansion reflects increasing demand among educators searching for reliable teacher resources that support lesson planning while reducing preparation time. Through its structured learning platform, LearningMole provides schools with ready-to-use materials including visual lessons, worksheets, and classroom activities aligned with the objectives teachers must deliver across the primary curriculum.







Teachers can now access a growing collection of teaching resources for primary schools teaching resources UK educators rely on are organised by key stage, making it easier for teachers to locate materials appropriate for EYFS, KS1, and KS2 lessons.

Teachers are under enormous pressure to deliver high-quality lessons across every subject while managing everything else that comes with running a classroom.“Our teaching resources were built specifically to reduce that pressure - curriculum-aligned videos and materials teachers can use tomorrow, not next term,” said Michelle Connolly, Founder of LearningMole.



The platform's content library includes a large selection of curriculum-aligned educational videos

Across the platform, educators can access subject-specific materials, including maths teaching resources, KS1 resources, EYFS resources, and structured KS2 teaching resources that support lessons across the primary timetable.



One of the most widely used sections of the platform includes phonics resources for KS1

For older pupils, LearningMole offers detailed KS2 teaching materials

The platform's digital presence has grown rapidly in recent years. LearningMole's YouTube channel has reached more than 260,000 subscribers and generated over 19 million video views. It reflects global interest in accessible learning resources for children and educators.

“Expanding the subscription library means more schools and home educators can access structured, engaging content that matches what children need to learn,” Connolly said.

LearningMole's resources are not limited to schools. Many families use the platform's materials to support learning outside the classroom through structured Home Learning Resources UK that mirror the topics children study at school. Parents and home educators can access curriculum-based materials.

Visit

