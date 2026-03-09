PIH Health, Inc. Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

Recently, PIH Health, Inc. (“PIH Health”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, PIH Health determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Medical information

Health insurance information

Financial account information Driver's license numbers

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

...